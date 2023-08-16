Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has added his voice to the criticism of the 'Kill the Boer' struggle song

McKenzie called for its ban, claiming it had no place in the new democratic South Africa

The controversy comes after Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema faced backlash for chanting the song at the EFF’s 10th-anniversary celebration

CENTRAL KAROO - The Kill the Boer struggle song is still causing controversy in South Africa, with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie becoming the latest political powerhouse to weigh in on the matter.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie wants the“Kill the Boer” song banned after EFF leader Julius Malema caused outrage by chanting it. Image: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook & Guillem Sartorio/ Getty Images

Adding to the sea of criticism already created by the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus, McKenzie called for the struggle song to be banned, claiming that it had no place in the new democratic South Africa.

Julius Malema causes controversy

Mckenzie is a little late to the game with his commentary as Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema landed in hot water for breaking into the chant at the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration at the end of July, EWN reported.

However, the outrage from political parties and civil society has yet to die down, with both the da and FF Plus taking legal action internationally and locally.

Gayton Mckenzi slams ‘Kill the Boer’

While South Africa's Apex Court ruled that singing the song was not unconstitutional, the PA leader believes the lyrics can be misconstrued by “stupid people”.

McKenzie insisted:

"The song is like the old apartheid flag; it had a meaning at the time. The flag jolted the Afrikaner people together, whatever the cause may have been.

The opposition leader added that similar to the old apartheid flag, the song had no place in the country South Africans are trying to build. McKenzie insisted the song was wrong and should be banned, IOL reported

Gayton McKenzie's comments stir mixed reactions

Below are some comments:

@MisroleLouw praised:

"Thank you, Gayton. I don’t understand what is so difficult for us to understand that the CONTEXT of words, including songs, can be interpreted differently under different circumstances."

@ntwana_kasie criticised:

"Mxm... He was in Danyane during the struggle era, he must keep quiet... Lepantiti (criminal)."

@moonland1967777 advised:

"Go tell your ANC coalition partners."

@Makhwabe added:

"Remember, he is on the same boat as AfriForum."

@Andyklaas1 claimed:

"That song helped the Boers to get sympathy from Russia...it has its positives..."

@LoganChett60021 questioned:

"Gayton, do you think that all those songs that degrade and belittle women have a place in the new SA with all the GBV...?"

Cyril Ramaphosa folds arms over EFF’s ‘Kill the Boer’ chant controversy after Da and Elon Musk’s outrage

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema celebrating EFF turning 10 was an event for the books. At the prestigious event, he broke out into a chant that landed him in court with the Afriforum before.

Even though a court ruled that the song is not unconstitutional, the DA and Afriforum called for Julius Malema to be banned from singing it. Cyril Ramaphosa responded to people urging him to get involved, including billionaire Elon Musk.

Despite the controversial lyrics of Kill the Boer, it seems even the South African president will stay clear of the matter.

