Chris Brown's alleged victim drops lawsuit over London Nightclub brawl

Abe Diaw, the man who accused Chris Brown of assaulting him in 2023 at a London nightclub, has officially withdrawn his lawsuit filed in the United States

It is unclear why Abe Diaw opted to drop the lawsuit against Chris Brown, which sent peeps speculating

While Abe Diaw cannot refile the lawsuit, Chris Brown isn't a free man despite the development regarding the civil case

Chris Brown's accuser dropped the lawsuit over the alleged UK nightclub fight. Image: Scott Dudelson, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

United States singer Chris Brown can now put one part of his legal battle in the United Kingdom behind him after the man who accused him of assault following an alleged nightclub fight withdrew the lawsuit stemming from the incident.

Brown was arrested in May 2025 at a Manchester hotel in the UK in connection with an assault with grievous bodily harm to Abe Diaw, a music producer at a London nightclub, which took place in 2023. The songwriter has been accused of assault several times in the past, which casts doubt on his innocence following his arrest in May 2025.

Chris Brown's accuser drops lawsuit over alleged UK nightclub fight

According to a report by TMZ, Chris Brown is almost a free man after Abe Diaw filed documents on Friday, 27 June 2025, asking a Los Angeles County judge to dismiss his lawsuit. Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown in 2023, claiming the Don’t Judge Me singer struck him with a tequila bottle during an appearance at TAPE nightclub in London.

According to documents seen by TMZ, Diaw requested the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice, which means that he cannot refile it should he change his mind. TMZ suggested that the request usually indicates an agreement was reached between the complainant and defendant, in this case, Diaw and Brown. The publication could not establish that money exchanged hands between Abe Diaw and Chris Brown.

If the judge signs off on the request for dismissal, Chris Brown will still have to face the criminal charges for the incident. Brown pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court on 20 June 2025.

Peeps react after Chris Brown's alleged victim drops lawsuit

After TMZ shared the update on its Instagram account on Monday, 30 June 2025, peeps weighed in on the development. Several suggested that Chris Brown had settled with the complainant, while others suggested Diaw withdrew for other reasons.

Here are some of the reactions:

danidope2 suggested:

“He paid the guy, which means he's legally admitting guilt. Chris made the right move. He needs to think more about the family that loves him❤️”

misspriyaganatra__xoxo said:

“👏 But I don’t think the UK justice system will let him off that easily! They can be brutal.”

joseph.peggy claimed:

“That’s because it was a lie, and they didn’t have any proof.”

moanie81 said:

“Everyone who keeps saying he settled on all these pages clearly doesn't know Breezy. That man doesn't settle; he keeps receipts. Do your research.’

roxsteady_dondada replied:

"He needs to be locked up in prison for good.”

jerrydoesitall_ claimed:

"Breezy paid that man"

Chris Brown's alleged victim dropped the lawsuit over the London nightclub brawl. Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown's steamy meet-and-greet picture stirs wild reactions

Chris Brown has also been making headlines away from the courtroom.

Briefly News reported that Chris Brown stirred wild reactions after another steamy picture from his famous meet-and-greets was shared on social media.

Social media user FearedBuck shared a snap of the lady sitting on Breeze's lap, looking eye-to-eye, with the With You singer's hand around her neck. The steamy picture, which was shared on X, sent users into a tailspin.

