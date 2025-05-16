American singer and songwriter Chris Brown has been arrested at a Manchester hotel in the UK

This arrest is reportedly connected to an assault with grievous bodily harm that took place at a London nightclub two years ago

Many netizens had mixed reactions regarding Chris Brown's arrest as they flooded the comment section

Chris Brown got arrested in the UK. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Yoh! Bad News just hit team Breezy recently. The American singer and songwriter Chris Brown was apprehended at a Manchester hotel in the UK on Thursday, 15 May 2025.

Why was Chris Brown arrested in UK?

According to MDNews, Breezy's arrest was in connection with an assault with grievous bodily harm to a music producer at a London nightclub, which took place two years ago. There hasn't been any denial from Chris Brown’s team yet, which raises some questions. The story seems likely but unconfirmed by Brown himself.

The R&B singer has been accused of assault multiple times in the past, and this recent arrest left many netizens unsure of whether he is really innocent of the charge or not.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Chris Brown's arrest

Shortly after the news about Breezy's arrest flooded social media, many netizens were conflicted about whether the singer is innocent, as they flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Two years ago? He thought they forgot, aah now I have to spend my whole entire week defending him on how he is supposedly reformed."

@nyebe_official commented:

"I stand with Chris Brown during these difficult times."

@InorAlomidom wrote:

"Why did he have to go back to the UK? Or did he think his crimes were written off."

@ruewaboaz replied:

"This is so wild."

@BotziMarcus responded:

"We know those allegations are fabricated, he refused to kiss the ring, and they are upset that he is making it in his own now. We know how they roll. Bloody abuse of power. They are just upset that he is selling out tours."

Netizens were stunned by Chris Brown's arrest. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

When did Chris Brown perform in SA?

Meanwhile, Chris Brown made history with his back-to-back sold-out shows at the FNB Stadium in December 2024. The star was scheduled to perform only one show, but another one was added after the tickets were sold out in two hours.

The second show's tickets were also sold out, showing how much South Africans love the star. Chris Brown did not disappoint as he gave his fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He even flew across the stadium.

Naledi Aphiwe says she misses Chris Brown

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that singer Naledi Aphiwe has Mzansi buzzing after revealing that she misses United States performer Chris Brown. Naledi shared the stage with Chris Brown when he toured South Africa last year.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Naledi Aphiwe shared a photo of her and Chris hugging. The picture was taken when Naledi met the Under The Influence singer for the first time when he toured South Africa last year.

