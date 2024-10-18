'Chris Brown: A History of Violence': Documentary on US singer's alleged abusive past to air in SA
- The documentary, which will speak on American singer Chris Brown’s alleged abusive past, will be aired in South Africa
- Chris Brown: A History of Violence will air in the whole of Africa by Investigation Discovery (ID) through their campaign
- Brown’s South African concert was hit with some bad publicity after an NGO created a petition to have his show cancelled
Through their NO EXCUSE FOR ABUSE campaign, Investigation Discovery will be airing the controversial documentary, which allegedly focuses on Chris Brown’s alleged abusive past.
Documentary on Chris Brown's past to air in Mzansi
ID partnered with another initiative called NO MORE to bring this documentary to Africa.
Chris Brown: A History of Violence is a documentary which will focus on Chris Brown's alleged abusive past.
The show will premiere in the African continent on Friday, 8 November 2024, at 21h00 on Investigation Discovery on DStv channel 171.
Brown’s South African concert received negative publicity after an NGO called Women For Change created a petition to have his show cancelled. The petition is well on its way to hitting the 50K signatures mark, as they are currently sitting on 40K.
ID sheds light on documentary
The documentary seeks to find answers as to how Chris Brown is still a superstar despite having allegedly assaulted Rihanna in 2009.
"CHRIS BROWN: A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE charts Chris Brown’s past back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections on each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction left in the aftermath of their abuse."
Political party issues statement on Chris Brown’s concert
In a previous report from Briefly News, a political party has joined the call to have Chris Brown’s South African concert cancelled.
The GOOD political party released a statement saying they have a firm stance against gender-based violence and that they want organisers to rethink their decision.
Source: Briefly News
