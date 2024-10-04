US singer Chris Brown managed to sell out the entire FNB Stadium for his South African concert

The Summer Too Hot hitmaker is headed to Mzansi on 14 December, 2024, and there is a second show added

Mzansi was in awe over Chris Brown managing to sell out the biggest stadium in Africa in less than two hours

The award-winning US singer Chris Brown is coming to South Africa in December. Tickets for his highly anticipated Breezy in Joburg show went live on 3 October on Ticketmaster, and they sold like hotcakes.

Tickets for Chris Brown's show sold out

It is no surprise that one of the biggest acts in the world managed to sell out the biggest stadium in Africa. In just under two hours, the Under The Influence hitmaker saw more than 90,000 fans purchase tickets for his FNB Stadium concert.

South Africans wasted no time and they purchased all of the tickets for Chris Brown's concert.

Initially, Chris Brown scheduled a show for 14 December 2024. However, because of the high demand, he added a second show.

Now, fans have the opportunity to secure their tickets for Sunday, 15 December 2024. @MDNnewss shared:

Mzansi in awe over Chris Brown's superstardom

It was not a question of whether Chris Brown was going to manage to pull through so many people for one night. However, some people were waiting to see whether the star would actually sell out, and he did.

This is how Mzansi reacted to the news.

@Sifiso22205704 joked:

"I'm the only one who's poor in South Africa ndibonile."

@Radebe_merci cried:

"Yoh people have money yeeer 😩😂"

@visse_ss exclaimed:

"Mzansi: ‘We can’t afford this economy’. Also Mzansi: Sells out two concerts in 2 minutes 😅 Chris Brown is about to ask for a permanent residency at this point!"

@Am_Blujay stated:

"Chris Brown sold Out a 94 000 seater stadium in just 2 hours, you cant doubt his greatness!"

Burna Boy under fire after Chris Brown ticket sales

In a previous report from Briefly News, Burna Boy was dragged online after Chris Brown sold out his South African show in just two hours.

Mzansi mocked Burna Boy, referencing his show cancellation allegedly due to low ticket sales. Although some defended Burna Boy, others highlighted a strong dislike for him in South Africa.

