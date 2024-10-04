Burna Boy faced online backlash after Chris Brown sold out his South African show in just two hours

Social media users mocked Burna Boy, referencing his show cancellation allegedly due to low ticket sales

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some defending Burna Boy while others highlighted a strong dislike for him in South Africa

Burna Boy's name popped up on social media timelines after reports of Chris Brown's show tickets selling out after just two hours. Fans mocked the Nigerian star, who allegedly had to cancel his show due to low ticket sales.

Burna Boy catches strays after Chris Brown's sold-out show

The internet truly never forgets. South Africans recently fired shots at Nigerian star Burna Boy after the news about Chris Brown's show. The US singer made headlines after selling out the biggest stadium in South Africa in just two hours.

A social media user with the handle @ApheleleJody responded to the news by firing shots at Burna Boy. The post read:

"Now Burna Boy is definitely aware that we hate him. He probably wants to ask how did Chris Brown do it 😭😭"

Social media users share mixed reactions

Many people on social media shared their thoughts on the post. Some said Burna Boy shouldn't be compared with Chris Brown, while others defended the On The Low hitmaker.

@bigmanuel24 commented:

"You guys have artists and you're not bothered that your artists can't even sell out a 5k capacity venue in his own country. But here y'all are celebrating that a foreigner did it in 2 hours. Y'all should be ashamed!"

@Nhlakaniph80651 added:

"And we take pride in our hate for him. We're not discriminating in terms of sexual preferences, we're just not taking any chances on Nigerians."

@iamvengeance08 said:

"@burnaboy let’s tag him so he knows his not welcome here."

@Itz_Oxcar7X added:

"Hate is a strong word 🤣 Burna boy thinks he is the core of africa so we showed him what's up."

Chris Brown's meet-and-greet pics raise concerns in SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African men have shared concerns about their women attending American pop star Chris Brown's concert in December. Many said they would not allow their partners to attend the star's meet and greet.

Chris Brown has been charting social media trends and making headlines since the announcement of his show. South Africans have been in a frenzy, with many rushing to get their hands on the pricey tickets.

