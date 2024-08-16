Rasta's portrait of Connie Chiume, displayed at her funeral, had Mzansi laughing as social media users found it botched and criticised his artistic skills

A video shared on X showed Rasta and other artists showcasing their work outside the funeral, leading to widespread reactions

Mzansi's social media community humorously suggested Rasta should stop painting, with many expressing disbelief at his portrayal of the veteran actress

Popular artist Rasta had Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter when he showcased the painting he made for veteran actress Connie Chiume. Social media users felt the portrait was botched.

Connie Chiume’s portrait by Rasta got Mzansi laughing. Image: @officialrastatheartist and @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Rasta's portrait of Connie Chiume trends

Just when you thought Rasta had improved, he again proved Mzansi wrong. The controversial artist was among the many South Africans who paid tribute to the late iconic Connie Chiume.

A video of Rasta and other artists outside Connie Chiume's funeral service was shared on the micro-blogging platform X by @KayaNews. The trending clip shows the artists showcasing their work. The post read:

"Artist #Rasta outside the funeral service of #ConnieChiume alongside young artists in the area."

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to Rasta's portrait of Mam'Connie

Social media roasted Rasta for the botched portrait. Many said the artist should try harder.

@renei_Nay said:

"Ah aowa. We get bored fast phela. This man must be deported now 😒😒😒"

@bbkgositlou added:

"Rasta should just stop honestly😕"

@Mellowz_pls wrote:

"I’d really love to see everything through Rastas eyes, bc how?"

@SKB_REAL_G commented:

"Bro decided to paint Winnie Khumalo 😅"

@Merc_05 said:

"Arrest him, immediately. What is this?"

@MosaseTumelo added:

"It's no longer funny 🙄"

@pellelilly noted:

"Rasta must be stopped why in the heck is going on here?"

US man claiming to be Connie Chiume's husband pays tribute

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that tributes are continuously pouring in for the late actress Connie Chiume. This time, her alleged husband from the United States has expressed his heartache over losing her.

The man, David Joseph Jr, spoke highly of the late Black Panther star, alleging their love story started in the 1980s.

