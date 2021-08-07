South Africans took to the internet to share their thoughts on Rasta The Artist's attempt at painting Shone Ferguson

Shona tragically passed away recently from Covid-19 complications and Rasta decided to honour him with a portrait

Social media users were not convinced that the subject of the painting is the same person that they were thinking of

Rasta the Artist has painted another picture honouring a late celebrity. He has chosen Shona Ferguson as his subject.

However, as usual, South Africans are not convinced that Rasta is painting the same person they are thinking of.

Social media users were not convinced with Rasta's version of Shona Ferguson. Photo credit: @RastaArtist

Briefly News shared a post on Facebook of Rasta painting Shona in the wake of his funeral.

The post received hundreds of comments and thousands of reactions.

Criselda Kananda:

"But who is this Rasta? This can’t be Shona, kanti what’s wrong with your eyesight??? Ayi ngeke."

Peter Ash:

"Rasta should stick to drawing mountains and flowerssince he got a new weed supplier we as a nation has been suffering because of him."

Yolanda Yolly Golele:

"That's not Shona Ferguson... Rasta pls stop humiliating the deceased and his family the embarrassment with your so-called drawings, they are still grieving their loved one."

Songezo Tita:

"Be careful of Rasta, he can separate a family into two fractions, others claiming a portrait and others kicking with all four in denial.

Be careful he can separate families."

Lisa Mevane:

"Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. We need a Rasta to remind us that perfection is flawed. He is living his best artistic life and that’s enough❤️."

Connie Ferguson thanks Saffas for showing her family love since Shona's passing

Connie Ferguson took to social media to thank Mzansi for showing her and her family love since the news of her hubby's passing broke until his funeral

The Queen actress and producer's hubby Shona Ferguson succumbed to Covid-19 complications on 30 July and was laid to rest on Wednesday, 4 August.

The media personality took to Instagram a day after Shona's funeral and penned a heartfelt message thanking South Africans for their support. In the lengthy post, the businesswoman said she had no words to show Mzansi how thankful she is for their support.

