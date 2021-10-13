A young man is chuffed with himself after becoming a qualified engineer and receiving his licence from the South African Civil Aviation Authority

He used the opportunity to spoil his mom with gifts while announcing his accomplishment to the world

The engineer gifted his mom a bouquet of "flowers" made with money as well as her favourite drink

One young man did exactly that after qualifying as an engineer. He shared the moment by spoiling his mother with a bouquet of "flowers" made of R100 and R200 notes and her favourite drink, which looks like wine.

Young man celebrates becoming an engineer by spoiling his mom with gifts. Image: @SthembiD/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A photo of the special moment was shared online and shows the young man holding a licence from the South African Civil Aviation authority and posing with a sign saying:

"Dear mom, I am now and engineer."

The happy mum looks at the sign with a sweet smile on her face while holding her gifts.

Briefly News shared the pic online with the caption:

"How beautiful! This young engineer has really made his mother proud."

Mzansi shares in the special moment

In less than a day, the post has received around 1 500 likes, 70 comments and close to 25 shares. Mzansi showered the engineer with kind words and is loving the fact that he put a smile on his mom's face.

Kevin Mitch III:

"Giving your mother "flowers" while she can still smell them - blessings upon you king, she must be proud."

JP Prince PreenCee:

"We all wanna put a smile on our mothers' faces. Our fathers will make a plan to smile on their own."

Fungai Chinembiri:

"This is nice, thank them while they are still alive."

Malvern Matare:

"We should normalise this."

Qophelo Ndlovu:

"This is so beautiful."

Lindokuhle Xaba:

"I would definitely do this for my mom."

Ayeza Makhoba:

"Wow, everyone's dream."

Phasha Mogale:

"Wow."

