The popular social media page, Varsity World, is all about praising young black students who have achieved academic greatness

They recently placed Molemo Makhubedu in the spotlight after she became an admitted attorney of the South African High Court

The stunning young lady can be seen wearing a tailored suit and she was positively glowing on her special day

Social media page, Varsity World, has celebrated yet another high-flying academic who is reaching amazing milestones in life.

Molemo looked elegant on her special day celebrating her academic achievement. Image: Molemo Makhubedu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the post, they bring attention to Molemo Makhubedu, who is now an admitted attorney. It's captioned:

"I did it, I am officially an admitted attorney of the High Court," expressed Molemo, who studied through the University of Pretoria.

It has attracted close to 2 000 reactions, over 30 comments and more than 50 shares as people from around Mzansi celebrate with her.

Kutlwano Matlala:

"Congratulations on your new journey attorney Makhubedu, may you slay further, my inspiration."

Luzuko Mkwayimba:

"Congratulations and more blessings."

Gladys Sejaphala:

"Congratulations and welcome to the legal family."

Goodness Buyi Sibeko:

"Congratulations, sis."

Fresh graduate shares celebratory cake with homeless people in the street, praised for positivity

In other news about bright students, Briefly News reported that it is not every day that you find someone who wants to celebrate his victory with strangers who do not share any connection with him.

Many would want to throw big parties and invite their friends to relish their success, but not for Stephen Hayuma. In a story highlighted by Tanzanian influencer Jay Maudaku, the fresh graduate decided to share his joy with those that many would ignore in the streets.

In photos shared on Instagram, the Tanzanian man, who graduated from Sokoine University of Agriculture, could be seen still in his gown and a box holding the cake in his hand.

The man could be seen feeding a piece of cake, with a huge smile on his face, to a woman and man in the streets. The homeless people also fed Huyuma a piece of his cake, showing the love and compassion that is rare to find.

Fans celebrate graduate

Many netizens responded with praise to the act of kindness, praying that the man gets a job as soon as possible. Here are some of the reactions:

@devota_exaud said:

"Get a job early in the name of Jesus."

@dimples_cosmetics_ said:

"Ooh I felt it to tears, this is love."

@celebslovemobetto asked:

"God bless you... Are you married?"

Source: Briefly.co.za