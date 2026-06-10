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South African creator Sibahle Muthwa documented the vibrant life of Accra’s open-air markets, emphasising West African heritage

The vlog highlighted the beauty of the fast-paced Ghanaian trading market as the woman went on a shopping spree as a tourist

The clip of the West African community's open-air market also surprised viewers who passed judgment on the aesthetics

A South African woman went shopping in Ghana at an outdoor market. Image: @sibahlemuthwa

Source: TikTok

In June 2026, South African TikTokker Sibahle Muthwa travelled to Accra, Ghana, and explored the city's historic open-air markets. She chose to head to Accra's biggest outdoor market, Makola Market, walking through the bustling stalls. She went into detail about her purchases after visiting Makola Market in a clip shared on 10 June 2026.

In a TikTok, @sibahlemuthwa shared her Ghana journey, providing a look at the traditional trade, which is a cornerstone of Ghanaian markets. The South African captured the sensory experience of the bustling market where she bought clothes, fans made out of the stunning Kente cloth. She also purchased shea butter, which is readily available in large quantities in Ghana. Watch the video below:

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SA praises Ghanaian market

According to a report by The Conversation, women are the main players in these markets who survive by selling various products. The South African woman became a part of those supporting a network of entrepreneurship that sustains thousands of families across Ghana.

South Africans enjoyed the Ghanaian vlog, with many amazed by how clean the open-air market was. Others vouched for the quality of products in Ghana as they shared their links to Ghana as South Africans. By highlighting the hospitality and rhythmic energy of the market, the TikTokker left many stunned by how smoothly the largest market in Ghana operates. Read the comments below:

Many South Africans were fascinated by Ghana's open-air market. Image: Zeal Creative Studios / Pexels

Source: UGC

Sojourner was in love with the open-air market:

"Love markets 🥰❤️"

Nyakallo advised the South Africans:

"Please get some of their hold jewellery from their markets. It's affordable and of such good quality. I still have rings and a necklace from my trip from four years ago ♥️"

Iglad M remarked:

"I love that country, my man is from there."

MamZangwa kaKhwalo said:

"My sister's BD works there, so I always ask for Shea Butter and cloth material 👌🏾"

That girl Tenda was impressed by the vlog:

"This market is clean."

Phumzile Dube was in awe of the stunning market:

"Kwaze kwa clean! (It is so clean.)"

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Source: Briefly News