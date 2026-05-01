A South African woman posted a video telling people about her trip to a neighbouring African country

The lady who is in the business world was eager to share her experience visiting Zimbabwe

South Africans were happy to share their thoughts after the woman posted a detailed inside look at the country as an outsider

A TikTok video by a South African businesswoman made waves on the social media platform. The lady gave people a candid account of her experience visiting Zimbabwe.

A South African businesswoman travels to Zimbabwe and shares an honest review in a TikTok video. Image: @meloh_phantapreneur

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on 26 March 2026, the woman did not mince her words as she shared her first impressions of Zimbabwe. The lady shared a South African's experience of Zimbabwe after visiting the capital city.

In a TikTok video by @meloh_phantapreneur, a woman, Meloh, introduced herself as a type of entrepreneur, a phantapreneur, and said she wanted to share her recent trip to Zimbabwe. The lady explained that her flight from South Africa to Zimbabwe was smooth and she received a warm welcome. 10 gigabytes of data cost her R288. She said the capital city was extremely busy and that there were a lot of potholes. She observed that many vehicles in Zimbabwe were damaged, and she wondered if they were roadworthy. Watch the video that the woman shared below:

Zimbabwean reacts to South African's visit

Many people were fascinated by the woman's Zimbabwean experience. Others commented on the video, agreeing with her final takeaways about the neighbouring nation. Read the comments below:

South Africans showed interest in Zimbabwe. Image: @Noah Denhe

Source: UGC

cassim566 felt the lady's video about Zimbabwe was realistic:

"There is no way you could ignore the state of bad infrastructure, nothing is exaggerated, that is very fair, my dear and the state of our country."

Lisa Khumalo958 appreciated the video:

"Telling the painful truth, especially about our roads, cars and potholes 😩 But glad your interaction with Zimbabweans was good 👍🏾"

Marvelp24🇿🇼🇬🇧 also felt the South African was right:

"As a Zimbabwean, this is the only fair analysis I have ever seen on TikTok. Well done and I’m so proud of you. As a nation, we are proud, and we love you. 🇿🇼"

charmie_kt also agreed:

"Girl, as a Hararian, I also question the roadworthiness of most of the public transportation used tjo. But do hope you managed to see Harare across all economic brackets. This is something I wonder what it means for young leaders pushing to be decision makers."

theriskprint shared:

"As a Zimbabwean, this was a very fair assessment, and you showed the beauty of Zim - the people🥰"

Ruvimbo M💞 agreed with lady's points:

"Yeahhhhhhh facts on Survival v Safety, so used to surviving cause chilee😂"

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans and Zimbabwe

A South African man posted a video raving about his experiences in Zimbabwe, and South Africans flooded the comment section.

Online users were fascinated by a woman who took a road trip to Zimbabwe, and others in the neighbouring country shared their experience.

A man went viral after posting a TikTok video of a healthcare facility in Zimbabwe, and South Africans were stunned.

Source: Briefly News