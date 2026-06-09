Uzalo might have just gained a new group of viewers after the latest episode, which featured veteran actor Thabo Mnguni

The star, who plays pastor Mbatha in the famous soapie, left viewers in stitches after debuting his white refugee disguise, blonde wig and all

While several users praised Mnguni's impressive acting and relatable storyline, others were more critical of the direction the show had taken

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'Uzalo' fans had a hoot over the Afrikaner refugee parody scene. Images: thabokamnguni

Source: Instagram

Uzalo has once again proven why it remains a dominant force in South African television. The show, which is traditionally centred around its signature blend of gritty taxi wars, intense crime syndicates, and deep family feuds, took a wildly comedic turn in its latest episode, leaving viewers in absolute stitches and potentially attracting an entirely new demographic of fans.

At the centre of the internet storm is veteran actor Thabo Mnguni, who portrays the notoriously opportunistic and dramatic character, Pastor Mbatha. In a desperate bid to escape his mounting financial and personal troubles in the township of KwaMashu, Mbatha decided to pursue his ultimate American dream by applying to an international refugee relocation program.

The hilarious storyline, which aired on Monday, 8 June 2026, directly references real-world geopolitical tension. The scene plays on a controversial narrative where Donald Trump invited South African Afrikaners to live in America as refugees to escape what was dubbed a "white genocide."

When Mbatha makes a phone call to the embassy officials, he is abruptly informed that the specialised American refugee program is strictly open to members of the Afrikaner community. Refusing to let his ticket out of KwaMashu slip away, Mbatha decides to completely alter his appearance.

The actor went all out to achieve the look, debuting a full transformation complete with light face makeup, a blonde wig, and a fake blonde moustache and eyebrows. To seal the deal, he donned the classic khaki attire synonymous with South African farmers and adopted the name of Gert van Tonder.

Thabo Mnguni's Afrikaner refugee disguise left fans in stitches. Images: thabokamnguni/ Instagram, Tha_Byso/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The clip of the scene quickly went viral across social media, drawing thousands of likes, shares, and endless memes. Fans flooded the timelines to praise Mnguni's impeccable comic timing, with many joking that the soapie's bold writing just earned them a spot back on their daily watchlists.

Many viewers fondly compared the ridiculous disguise to classic, nostalgic Leon Schuster prank movies, while others likened the satirical edge to Chicken Licken’s signature, culturally witty commercials. However, the episode did not pass without a bit of scrutiny, with critics and viewers wondering if the use of "whiteface" makeup pushed broadcasting boundaries a bit too far.

Watch the Uzalo scene below.

South Africans react to Uzalo episode

Online users were impressed by Thabo Mnguni's scene, praising him and the production for the relatable scene.

ChiefBravo26 said:

"Nah, I have to start watching Uzalo again."

B_Yandaa praised Thabo Mnguni:

"Loved him since Family Bonds days, very hilarious actor. Please, when is this part airing? I want to watch this."

Tealmooss wrote:

"Omg, I haven't laughed this hard in a while. This is funny. Now I wanna watch the whole thing."

ElderRush_ posted:

"Leon Schuster would be so proud."

Meanwhile, the "whiteface" conversation erupted on the timelines, with several critics debating whether the scene was appropriate for prime-time television.

Serryyy012 was curious:

"Isn't that racist?"

geesum asked:

"Is Uzalo a sitcom now?"

millibyjune was confused:

"What is Uzalo even about right now?"

UminathiZulu asked:

"Hmmm, I don't know, man, is this not like 'white face'? Would we not take offence if a white person did this? Would we not be crying racism?"

Skeem Saam heats up as Mr Moloto jumps in

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mr Moloto being called in to help Clement on Skeem Saam.

The famous anti-drug activist's appearance on the show sparked immediate cheer and excitement among fans who couldn't help but admire the relatable storyline.

Source: Briefly News