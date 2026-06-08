Sizwe Dhlomo came to Kim Kardashian's defence after the socialite faced backlash for allegedly snubbing renowned reporter, Martin Brundle

The snub, which was caught on camera, was filmed at the F1 race, which Brundle is known for reporting. However, it was apparent that despite his popularity among reporters and race fans, Kim K neither knew him nor bothered to give him the time of day

While many critics accused the reality TV star of being rude and dismissive, others, like Sizwe, said she was completely justified

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Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the Kim Kardashian and Martin Brundle backlash. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images, Steven Tee/Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has jumped to the defence of American reality television star and billionaire socialite Kim Kardashian after she faced severe global backlash for allegedly snubbing renowned British motorsport reporter Martin Brundle.

The awkward encounter, which was captured live on camera, took place on the bustling grid of a Formula 1 Grand Prix race on Sunday, 7 June 2026, an environment where Brundle is legendary for his spontaneous, celebrity-filled grid walks.

Brundle was captured rushing towards Kardashian, who was spotted walking through the crowded grid. Approaching the star, the veteran Sky Sports F1 commentator tried to strike up a brief conversation.

"Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1. How, how are you today? Are you enjoying F1?"

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Kardashian briefly acknowledged the presenter with a quick, polite smile, but she did not actually speak or pause to answer his questions. Surrounded by heavy security, she ultimately walked away with her large entourage.

The uncomfortable moment quickly set social media ablaze, drawing the attention of South African media mogul Sizwe Dhlomo. Reacting on X (formerly Twitter) on June 7, 2026, Dhlomo initially laughed at the sheer awkwardness of the exchange. However, as major international entertainment and sports publications began heavily criticising the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Sizwe shifted his tone to offer a realistic defence of her behaviour.

Sizwe Dhlomo said Martin Brundle "needs to chill" after Kim Kardashian turned down an interview with him. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Image

Source: UGC

Responding to the widespread outrage, the former Kaya 959 presenter made it clear that the British presenter’s expectation of immediate compliance from global icons might be getting out of hand.

"Brundle also needs to chill, though."

Kim attended the sporting event alongside her sister, Khloe Kardashian, to support British racing icon and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who is also Kim K's new boyfriend. He would later secure an impressive second-place podium finish at the chaotic Monaco Grand Prix, holding off a fierce field behind race winner Kimi Antonelli.

However, the drama on the sidelines and on social media soon overshadowed the action on the track, as fans and critics fiercely debated whether Kim's interaction with the legendary commentator was a harmless misunderstanding or a blatant show of disrespect.

Read Sizwe Dhlomo's post and watch Kim Kardashian and Martin Brundle's interaction below.

Social media weighs in on Kim Kardashian backlash

Online users pointed out that it is entirely unrealistic to expect Kim K to recognise Brundle, especially when she isn’t a core fan of the sport herself. Supporters argued that she was simply managing the chaotic grid environment with her security team and should not be vilified for choosing not to stop for an impromptu, unarranged live broadcast interview.

nomoreshhhh bashed Martin Brundle:

"He is always desperate to talk to people, then gets in his feelings when they don’t reciprocate."

eurofounder asked:

"Why would Kim Kardashian be obliged to talk to him?"

kb0301 said:

"Not everyone knows Sky or Sky Sports as a brand, and not everyone wants to talk to someone they don’t know who has a mic, not knowing what they might ask."

While fans defended Kim Kardashian amid the Martin Brundle backlash, critics accused her of being rude. Image: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, thousands of critics across social media instantly accused the SKIMS founder of being rude.

Brumbaclart threw shade at Kim Kardashian:

"A reality TV chick who thinks she's more relevant at an F1 race than Martin Brundle. Delusional."

00Mishka00 said:

"She's so rude, these people think they're hot, but really a lukewarm."

kumarvikash wrote:

"Nobody has to stop for an interview. But there's a big difference between saying "Sorry, not today" and acting like the person talking to you doesn't exist."

Sizwe Dhlomo casts doubt on Bafana Bafana’s chances of winning the World Cup

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo joining the chat as Mzansi discussed Bafana Bafana's chances of winning the World Cup.

The veteran broadcaster gave a very bold and straightforward response, which ignited a massive storm online.

Source: Briefly News