Lewis Hamilton had warm words for Kim Kardashian after she supported him at the Monaco Grand Prix weekend

The Ferrari driver climbed to second in the Formula 1 championship drivers' standings, his highest position since 2021

Hamilton's comments have intensified interest in the pair's reported romance as his comeback season gathers pace

Lewis Hamilton had warm words for Kim Kardashian after the Monaco Grand Prix. Image: David Davies/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton had special praise for Kim Kardashian after the Ferrari star climbed to his highest position in the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship since 2021. Hamilton thanked the reality television star for supporting him during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend after securing another podium finish for Ferrari.

Kardashian was spotted in the paddock throughout the event, drawing attention as interest in the pair's relationship continues to grow. The result moved Hamilton up to second in the standings and capped another encouraging weekend for the seven-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton thanks Kim Kardashian

Hamilton's comments about Kardashian quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the Monaco Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver spoke warmly about her presence after attending the race weekend with her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

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According to Sky Sports, Hamilton said:

"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support."

The British driver explained that having supportive people around him has helped him through challenging periods in his career. He said their encouragement continues to make a difference both on and off the track.

"But, you know, with my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people."

"It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you and she does that for me every day."

Kardashian's appearance in Monaco marked one of the most high-profile public moments involving the pair since reports first linked them romantically earlier this year. Her presence attracted considerable attention throughout the weekend.

While much of the focus remained on Hamilton's performance, his comments ensured their relationship also became a talking point after the race.

Monaco podium boosts Hamilton's title hopes

Hamilton finished second behind Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli. The result moved him ahead of George Russell into second place in the Drivers' Championship.

It is Hamilton's highest position in the standings since 2021. The achievement also highlights the progress Ferrari has made after a difficult 2025 campaign.

After failing to secure a podium finish during his first 24 races with Ferrari, Hamilton has now claimed three podium finishes in the opening six races of the 2026 season.

The improvement has revived hopes that Ferrari can consistently challenge near the front of the grid. Hamilton also praised the team's resilience after last year's struggles.

"Very, very thankful to my team because coming from such a horrendous year last year finally in the position where I'm reigniting the passion and belief that they had in me when I first joined," he said.

Hamilton added that the team had shown tremendous fight after a disappointing season. He said Ferrari still has work to do before it can regularly challenge Mercedes.

"After a really big slump that we had last year, to come back up is great to see the fight in them. They are doing a fantastic job. We have a lot of work to do to close that gap."

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 07, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Image: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Hamilton praises Antonelli's dominance

Although Hamilton celebrated another podium finish, he reserved special praise for Antonelli. The young Mercedes driver continued his impressive run with victory in Monaco.

"Kimi was amazing today. He has been amazing all weekend," Hamilton said.

"He did a phenomenal job and I'm so grateful that I get to witness him in his moment - and this is his moment."

Antonelli now leads the championship, but Hamilton's recent performances have strengthened his own position in the title race. Ferrari will hope to maintain that momentum when Formula 1 heads to Spain.

Hamilton left Monaco with another podium finish and his highest championship ranking in five years. He also made headlines by publicly thanking Kardashian for her support during a memorable weekend.

With Ferrari improving and interest in the pair's reported relationship remaining high, attention will remain firmly on Hamilton heading into the next race.

Nelson Mandela remains Lewis Hamilton's hero

Briefly News previously reported that Lewis Hamilton had South Africans talking after once again naming the late Nelson Mandela as one of his biggest inspirations.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion reflected on meeting Mandela in 2008 and praised his resilience, humility and ability to forgive after spending decades behind bars.

Source: Briefly News