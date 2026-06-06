Legendary sportsman Lewis Hamilton identified Nelson Mandela as his source of inspiration

The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion reflected on the impression South Africa's first democratic president left on him

Lewis Hamilton's love for Nelson Mandela was overshadowed by a recent Winnie Mandela documentary that made people see the struggle icon differently

Lewis Hamilton shared his love for Nelson Mandela. Image: Gideon Mendel / Jamie McCarthy

Source: UGC

Lewis Hamilton recently emphasised the profound impact of Mandela's journey. The champion racing driver was fortunate enough to meet the revolutionary leader in 2008. Hamilton explained that he believes Mandela set a new bar for leadership and grace, and he considers the leader's life a blueprint for carrying oneself with integrity.

In a recent reflection on his inspirations shared by @supersportofficial, Lewis Hamilton identified Nelson Mandela as the person who has influenced him more than any other. Specifically focusing on his resilience and his remarkable ability to forgive, citing his "humility" after 26 years in prison and then breaking bread with the oppressor. Watch the video below:

SA divided over Nelson Mandela

Public reactions to Lewis Hamilton's love for Mandela sparked humorous commentary, as many felt Lewis was clueless about the nuances of Mandela's legacy in South Africa. Over the decades, some people of the younger generation questioned whether Nelson Mandela's forgiveness-first political moves sought proper justice. In addition, a documentary about Winnie Mandela's struggles as his wife tarnished the previously unscathed Mandela legacy. Read the comments below:

South Africans felt proud that a South African icon, Nelson Mandela, meant so much to Lewis Hamilton. Image: Ubuntu Images

Source: UGC

Sun_is_out commented:

"Sir Hamilton is so consistent with his love and admiration for Mandela. I have to stan 🤏🏾"

Kwandokuhle Njoli shared:

"😭😭Eyi I remember Lewis Hamilton sitting alone on a long dinning room table and wishing Nelly M a happy birthday waze wathi he misses him."

Tshiamo M. wrote:

"Lewis will bring up that man at any chance he gets, I swear 😭"

Referenced the new wave of Mandela criticism:

Thiyane remarked:

"Let's not ruin his inspiration."

NAPE KAGISO LEBOGO also added:

" Ever since Winnie released the files I don’t know how I feel about Nelly😭😔"

lindulwazi_sisusa joked:

"Chomi Nelly M is not the man you think he is😭😭"

NAPE KAGISO LEBOGO wrote:

"Ever since Winnie released the files I don’t know how I feel about Nelly😭😔"

harper said:

"He can marry me, we can speak about Nelson Mandela every day 🇿🇦❤️

Enhle❤joked:

"If we tell you, you’d take back your words😭"

Lesedi said:

"Watch the documentary Wena Fast and the Furious. 🫩"

Hamilton urges nations to reclaim their power

Briefly News previously reported that Lewis Hamilton has implored Africans to take back their continent in a moving speech at the Australian Grand Prix on Thursday, 5 March 2026

Hamilton, who has African roots and has visited Kenya, Rwanda, and Benin during his summer breaks, is also the first black F1 driver. Now in his 20th successive season and his second with Ferrari, he spoke of his hope to see a Grand Prix held in Africa. South Africa, Rwanda, and Morocco have all shown keen interest in hosting the event.

He added that he knew efforts were being made and that several countries had been considered. Lewis named the countries he enjoyed most.

Source: Briefly News