Prince Kaybee clapped back at actress Khabonina Qubeka after a podcast clip of her promoting urine therapy surfaced on X

The DJ and music producer delivered a sharp one-liner about kidney biology that had Mzansi in stitches on 5 August 2026

Kaybee's post sparked a wave of reactions from South Africans divided on the alternative wellness practice

Prince Kaybee reacted to Khabonina Qubeka's wellness advice with a humorous post on X that quickly went viral. Image: Prince Kaybee, Khabonina Khubeka

Source: Facebook

DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has sent Mzansi into a fit of laughter after weighing in on a viral clip of actress and wellness advocate Khabonina Qubeka promoting urine therapy. His one-liner did more damage than a full medical lecture ever could.

The clip in question, shared on X, shows Qubeka encouraging people to drink their own urine daily at 5 AM as part of a health routine. On 5 August 2026, Kaybee quote-tweeted the video and kept it brutally simple:

"The kidneys filter waste for you to urinate, you then say, 'let me put it back' ☹️"

Kaybee's biology lesson takes over X

Prince Kaybee's post spread rapidly across social media, with users praising the Hosh hitmaker for breaking down the human filtration system in a way that was equal parts educational and hilarious. The medical consensus is clear: kidneys exist to remove metabolic waste, excess salts, and toxins from the bloodstream. Re-consuming urine means forcing those same organs to process concentrated waste all over again, something health professionals generally caution against.

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Qubeka, a long-standing advocate of holistic living and yoga, has built a following around unconventional wellness rituals. Her urine therapy recommendation, however, proved to be a bridge too far for many online.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the debate

South Africans had plenty to say:

PalmRace wrote:

"This is the problem with meeting dim people speak on public platforms. This advice is not only unsolicited and unhygienic, but it's also unsafe for reasons KB has pointed out above."

Terrystopper took the logic further:

"With that logic, it means you can defecate and then eat those feaces."

Czwe_Luvuno added:

"Drinking purified blood. 😭 Next thing we'll be told to eat. 💩"

VendaVendor quipped:

"They don't want to waste the waste."

i_malz kept it short:

"It's recycling."

Soulscene_SA brought cultural context:

"That's why sangomas are still making a killing even in 2026."

DuduNgubane3 offered a different perspective:

"Are you guys not aware that urine ikhipha idliso? Noma nikhulele esilungwini?"

Ineffable_1981 pushed back sharply:

"You love to come across as sagacious. The advent of ChatGPT has created parrots like you who regurgitate everything they extract from there. Bore off, knob!"

KgNong29642 shared an anecdote:

"Used to work with this oke who used to frequent Brothels. He flagged drinking the first urine in the morning to kill off any infections while they try to find themselves. He was dead serious explaining this to me."

NSimphiwo44513 had a simpler take on the whole situation:

"Podcast equipment should be higher in price."

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Source: Briefly News