Cassper Nyovest has invited fans to a Road to the SAMAs party in Johannesburg ahead of the 32nd South African Music Awards

The rapper wants to build excitement before the awards and has asked fans to share their performance and winner predictions

Cassper will co-host SAMA32 with Zanele Potelwa when the ceremony takes place at Sun City on 15 August

Cassper Nyovest kicks off SAMA32 celebrations with Road to the SAMAs party. Image: Cassper Nyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest isn't waiting for awards night to get the celebrations started. The rapper has announced a Road to the SAMAs party in Johannesburg, promising fans an early taste of the excitement before he takes centre stage as one of the hosts of this year's South African Music Awards.

Cassper sets the tone for SAMA week

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Cassper shared the news on social media, revealing that he wants to create a festive atmosphere before the country's biggest music celebration. He invited fans to join the party and asked them which artists they are hoping to see perform and which nominees they believe deserve to walk away with trophies.

His announcement quickly got fans talking, with music lovers already debating the biggest contenders ahead of awards night.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

See the announcement in the Instagram post below:

Big stage awaits the award-winning rapper

The hosting gig marks another major milestone for the award-winning rapper. Image: Cassper Nyovest

Source: Instagram

The publication also stated that the Road to the SAMAs party comes just over a week before Cassper hosts the 32nd South African Music Awards at Sun City. He will share hosting duties with television and radio presenter Zanele Potelwa as the ceremony unfolds under the theme, The Future Sounds Like Now Now.

The hosting gig marks another major milestone for the award-winning rapper, who has built a reputation for delivering crowd-pleasing performances and headline-grabbing live events.

Fans are already counting down

SA Hip Hop Mag further highlighted that organisers have not yet confirmed the venue or performance lineup for the Road to the SAMAs party, but the announcement has already fuelled anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike.

With the countdown to 15 August well underway, Cassper is making sure the celebration starts long before the first award is handed out. If the buzz surrounding his latest announcement is anything to go by, SAMA week is already off to a lively start.

Cassper ends decade-long feud with SAMAs

Recently Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has been announced as the official host of the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMAs), marking the end of his decade-long fallout with the awards show. The rapper revealed that he and the organisers had reached an agreement after years of publicly criticising the event and boycotting it.

The announcement signals a new chapter in his relationship with the SAMAs ahead of the ceremony at Sun City on 15 August.

Source: Briefly News