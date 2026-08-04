Laurinda Mabunda and Obren Motswane clashed over a late-night snoring incident that ended with Obren walking out of the house

Nompumelelo Sobopha told relationship experts she felt publicly embarrassed by her husband, Hlulani Ngobeni, during dinner preparations

Matsheliso Maphutse was left alone after husband Lesiba Tleane failed to return home following a double date night

'Married at First Sight Mzansi' stars clashed over everyday issues. Image: DStv

Source: UGC

Married at First Sight Mzansi's newest episode delivered fresh chaos as three couples hit major turbulence, with one husband walking out, another wife left wondering where her spouse slept, and relationship experts raising red flags about emotional walls.

Obren walks out after snoring dispute

What began as a disrupted night's sleep snowballed into one of the more dramatic confrontations of the third season. Laurinda Mabunda woke to find Obren Motswane unhappy about her snoring, and what followed left her feeling mocked and disrespected.

Obren pushed back against that reading of events, saying his concern was genuinely about her breathing and that adjusting the blanket was simply his way of letting fresh air into the room. The argument did not resolve itself quietly. Obren eventually left the house, later telling cameras that he has no tolerance for behaviour he considers toxic and was particularly frustrated by the absence of any apology from Laurinda.

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Relationship expert Thabang Mashigo stepped in to sit with the couple and work through the tension, giving them a structured space to address their differences.

Experts worry about Nompumelelo's walls

Thabang also paid a visit to Nompumelelo Sobopha and Hlulani Ngobeni, whose marriage was generating a different kind of concern. While Hlulani painted a picture of things going reasonably well, Nompumelelo was candid that married life had been a struggle.

The friction between them came to a head during preparations for a group dinner, when Hlulani mentioned in conversation that Nompumelelo was on her menstrual cycle. She described the moment as deeply embarrassing. Hlulani, genuinely confused, questioned how he was supposed to navigate sensitive subjects if raising them at all was a problem, and proposed they agree on clearer ground rules about communication.

Thabang helped the pair move past the immediate disagreement, but the broader picture concerned the expert panel. Thabang noted that Hlulani seemed sincere in his commitment to making the marriage work, while Nompumelelo appeared to be holding back emotionally. Fellow expert Mpume Zenda echoed this view, saying Nompumelelo's emotional barriers were standing in the way of real vulnerability. Zenda recommended that Nompumelelo consider professional psychological support to work through deeper emotional wounds.

Lesiba goes missing after double date

The episode's most unsettling development involved Lesiba Tleane and Matsheliso Maphutse. The couple had joined Nompumelelo and Hlulani for a double date, with plans to carry the evening forward together afterwards. According to Matsheliso, Lesiba left once dinner ended and simply did not come back, leaving her with no clear sense of where he had gone or why.

Nompumelelo Sobopha and Hlulani Ngobeni also clashed in a recent 'Married at First Sight SA' episode. Image: DStv

Source: UGC

Esethu Seku opens up about healing

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Esethu Seku posted a heartfelt TikTok video on Monday, 3 August 2026, addressing what healing truly means to her.

Esethu revealed she has been in trauma counselling for nearly three years following a relationship that deeply affected her.

Source: Briefly News