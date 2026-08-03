Princess Itumeleng Moerane blocked President Cyril Ramaphosa from entering the Bapo Ba Mogale royal palace during an ANC campaign visit in Bapong

Video of the confrontation spread rapidly on social media, showing Moerane refusing to back down even as Ramaphosa urged her to show him respect

Moerane later linked her actions to years of frustration over an unresolved leadership dispute tied to the community's platinum and chrome-rich land

North West Princess Itumeleng Moerane (left) and President Ramaphosa (right). Images: @MDNnewss/X

Source: Facebook

NORTH WEST - Princess Itumeleng Moerane has publicly apologised to President Cyril Ramaphosa after she stopped him from entering the Bapo Ba Mogale royal palace in Bapong, near Brits, North West, during an ANC campaign visit over the weekend.

The confrontation was captured on video and spread quickly across social media.

Princess and Ramaphosa in a tense standoff

Footage showed Moerane standing her ground at the entrance of the royal residence, refusing to allow the president inside. Ramaphosa, who remained composed throughout, told her he had come to pay his respects to the royal family and traditional leaders despite an ongoing leadership dispute in the community.

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He also appealed to her to treat him with the same courtesy he was extending to her. She did not relent, and the president eventually returned to his vehicle.

Moerane was escorted away shortly afterwards, and Ramaphosa continued with his meeting with traditional leaders and other members of the royal family inside.

See video here:

Apology accepted after viral video

Ramaphosa later confirmed that Moerane had apologised and that he had accepted the apology. He said the matter had been resolved and that the meeting also covered concerns about illegal mining in the area and how government planned to address it.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Moerane said her actions stemmed from deep frustration over a leadership dispute within the Bapo Ba Mogale community that had dragged on for years. She alleged that multiple commissions had looked into the matter but that their findings were never properly acted upon, and accused government of dragging its feet because of the mineral wealth on the community's land.

Ramaphosa noted that it is standard ANC practice to consult traditional leaders before campaigning in an area, and reiterated that disputes of this nature should be worked out through dialogue.

Little girl steals spotlight during Ramaphosa's campaign stop

Previously, Briefly News reported that a little girl with big energy completely stole the spotlight during a community visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The warm, informal moment was captured on 1 August 2026 and shared on TikTok where it quickly won hearts across the country. The outdoor footage, shot near a sports field at what appeared to be sunset, showed Ramaphosa surrounded by people of all ages. He shook hands, chatted with locals and signed autographs, including his name on a rugby ball handed to him by a young boy.

Source: Briefly News