Pick 'n Pay entered the so-called avo war with a cheeky dig at Woolworths over its monster avocado

The post took aim at Woolworths' giant Avozilla, which had been selling at a steep premium compared to rivals

South Africans online could not get enough of the grocery store drama, with many calling for the same price wars on bigger expenses

A cheeky Instagram post from Pick 'n Pay on 1 August 2026 pulled South Africa's biggest grocery stores into a full-blown avocado price war, and Mzansi had a field day watching it unfold. Pick 'n Pay fired the first shot with a post that read: "Size isn't everything... Our avos agree, taste definitely is." The caption nodded to Woolworths' much-talked-about Avozilla, a jumbo-sized avocado the retailer had been stocking and selling at a premium price.

An Avocado war started between Pick 'n Pay, Checkers and Woolworths. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Checkers joins avo battle

Pick 'n Pay was not alone in the ring. Checkers had already been stocking oversized avocados at around R25 each, far undercutting Woolworths' price for a similar product. One commenter even tagged Checkers directly to point this out, noting the price gap between the two retailers. See their post below:

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The timing gave the post its extra punch. Woolworths had built a whole product range and marketing moment around the Avozilla, only to find two major competitors offering comparable fruit at a fraction of the cost. See the Pick 'n Pay post that kicked off the Avo War:

Mzansi amused by Woolworths drama

South Africans in the comments section on Pick 'n Pay's Instagram were thoroughly entertained:

@inkosazanayorhadebe2509 declared:

"The Avo War has started 😂"

@fearlessbrownie pointed out:

"Same product, half the price of Woolworths 😂"

@mr_stable_ joked:

"Checkers pulled a 'Nando's' on Woolies 😂"

@brandon_chett noted:

"Woolworths made a whole box for this and Checkers destroyed them so fast with half price"

@ssarahm_20 laughed:

"They are making avocado a whole thing"

@ilhaamh added a sharper take:

"Now if only this price war can be done on other things like electricity or medical aid 👀"

@mbear_luv summed it up:

"PnP is also doing the battle between the avos 🤣. May the best shop win 😅💫"

Other Briefly News stories about Woolworths

A controversial incident at a Woolworths store, where two women entered wearing only a towel and lingerie, sparked outrage across South Africa.

Woolworths South Africa's cheeky social media stunt, where they cleverly featured their iconic black bag in a documentary-style post, had the internet buzzing with laughter.

Facts about Woolworths' latest initiative as it strengthens its online shopping capabilities with the opening of a new Woollies Dash dark store in Wynberg, Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News