Pick 'n Pay Starts Avocado War Against Woolworths Over Avozilla Produce, Checkers Joins In
- Pick 'n Pay entered the so-called avo war with a cheeky dig at Woolworths over its monster avocado
- The post took aim at Woolworths' giant Avozilla, which had been selling at a steep premium compared to rivals
- South Africans online could not get enough of the grocery store drama, with many calling for the same price wars on bigger expenses
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A cheeky Instagram post from Pick 'n Pay on 1 August 2026 pulled South Africa's biggest grocery stores into a full-blown avocado price war, and Mzansi had a field day watching it unfold. Pick 'n Pay fired the first shot with a post that read: "Size isn't everything... Our avos agree, taste definitely is." The caption nodded to Woolworths' much-talked-about Avozilla, a jumbo-sized avocado the retailer had been stocking and selling at a premium price.
Checkers joins avo battle
Pick 'n Pay was not alone in the ring. Checkers had already been stocking oversized avocados at around R25 each, far undercutting Woolworths' price for a similar product. One commenter even tagged Checkers directly to point this out, noting the price gap between the two retailers. See their post below:
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The timing gave the post its extra punch. Woolworths had built a whole product range and marketing moment around the Avozilla, only to find two major competitors offering comparable fruit at a fraction of the cost. See the Pick 'n Pay post that kicked off the Avo War:
Mzansi amused by Woolworths drama
South Africans in the comments section on Pick 'n Pay's Instagram were thoroughly entertained:
@inkosazanayorhadebe2509 declared:
"The Avo War has started 😂"
@fearlessbrownie pointed out:
"Same product, half the price of Woolworths 😂"
@mr_stable_ joked:
"Checkers pulled a 'Nando's' on Woolies 😂"
@brandon_chett noted:
"Woolworths made a whole box for this and Checkers destroyed them so fast with half price"
@ssarahm_20 laughed:
"They are making avocado a whole thing"
@ilhaamh added a sharper take:
"Now if only this price war can be done on other things like electricity or medical aid 👀"
Gareth Cliff's brutal take on NPA logo sparks reactions: "Why does it look like she's chewing on pap?"
@mbear_luv summed it up:
"PnP is also doing the battle between the avos 🤣. May the best shop win 😅💫"
Other Briefly News stories about Woolworths
- A controversial incident at a Woolworths store, where two women entered wearing only a towel and lingerie, sparked outrage across South Africa.
- Woolworths South Africa's cheeky social media stunt, where they cleverly featured their iconic black bag in a documentary-style post, had the internet buzzing with laughter.
- Facts about Woolworths' latest initiative as it strengthens its online shopping capabilities with the opening of a new Woollies Dash dark store in Wynberg, Cape Town.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za