Woolworths has made a new move as it pushes harder into fast online shopping

Woolies Dash customers can get speedy deliveries, while one feature quietly helps keep certain products fresh

Shoppers also need to prepare for a major rewards shake-up that could affect how they use their cards

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Woolworths has made a new move for their customers. Image: @Darla Nipot

Source: Getty Images

Woolworths is strengthening its online shopping game after opening a new Woolies Dash fulfilment centre, commonly called a dark store, in Wynberg, Cape Town. The move comes as more South Africans increasingly rely on fast grocery deliveries and digital shopping services.

The retailer said the latest facility is expected to improve delivery times, product availability, and overall service for customers in Cape Town’s southern suburbs. In a report by The South African on 24 June 2026, Bradley Nitsckie, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Woolworths, said:

"Our online channels continue to experience strong growth, with Woolies Dash playing a central role in driving this momentum."

Woolworths expands online range. Image: @Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

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Groceries ordered quickly on Woolies Dash

Woolies Dash is Woolworths' fast delivery service that lets customers order groceries, drinks, and household items through the Woolworths app and get them delivered in about an hour.

Customers first enter their details on the app, then choose the items they want, pick a delivery time, pay online, and confirm the order.

A Woolies Dash shopper then collects the products and hands them over to a driver for delivery. Woolworths says the service also uses its cold technology to keep chilled items fresh while they are transported from the store to customers' homes.

Woolworths reason for choosing Wynberg

Woolworths placed its facility in Wynberg because of its strategic position, which allows the company to reach more customers efficiently. It also reduces pressure on nearby physical stores that currently help process online orders.

The company explained that the latest opening follows the performance of its dedicated Woolies Dash dark store in Cape Town's CBD and forms part of wider plans to strengthen its online shopping operations and create jobs.

The retailer believes dedicated fulfilment centres can help speed up deliveries while maintaining reliability.

Read the full story here:

Woolworths CEO pay revealed over a decade

Briefly news previously reported that Woolworths has paid its two chief executives a combined R508.75 million over the past 10 years, averaging about R140,000 per day between 2016 and 2025. The figures come from company remuneration reports covering former CEO Ian Moir and outgoing CEO Roy Bagattini. The company’s pay structure includes long-term incentives and performance-linked rewards that significantly boost total annual earnings.

More Briefly News on Woolworths

The article explains the story behind a group of men who reportedly earned up to R140,000 a day from Woolworths over a decade, detailing how their business relationship and operations created significant income opportunities.

Woolworths customers were informed that the retailer will phase out its original WRewards and MySchool cards from 30 June, bringing a major change to its long-running rewards programme after more than 15 years.

A viral TikTok video showing a woman buying Woolworths chicken feet sparked heated debate among South Africans, with many questioning the retailer's pricing and branding of a traditionally affordable food item.

Source: Briefly News