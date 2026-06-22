Pretoria East residents are being urged to stay alert after reports of people allegedly posing as waste pickers with sinister motives

Security officials pointed out one behaviour that allegedly separates genuine workers from suspicious individuals

Social media users had strong opinions, with some calling for tougher action after hearing about the reports

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Criminals may be posing as waste pickers. Image: @Vladan Radulovik (RSA)

Source: Getty Images

Residents in Pretoria East are being warned to stay alert after reports surfaced about criminals allegedly using a new way to scout homes and neighbourhoods.

People in several areas have raised concerns over individuals pretending to be waste pickers while allegedly watching residents and checking out properties for possible theft opportunities. According to a report by The South African, on 20 June 2026, community safety groups say the suspected criminals are blending in by carrying bags and moving through neighbourhoods like regular waste pickers.

Local security officials noted that the difference often comes down to behaviour. Genuine waste pickers usually move with purpose and collect recyclables quickly. Suspicious individuals, however, may spend more time standing around, looking at houses, checking movement patterns, and watching residents.

Residents have been encouraged to report suspicious activity to security companies or police rather than confronting people directly.

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Waste picker transporting waste in town. Image: @Vladan Radulovick (RSA)

Source: Getty Images

Genuine waste pickers are essential in South Africa

Waste pickers are people who collect recyclable and reusable items from bins, landfill sites, and public spaces so they can sell or reuse them to make money. Many South Africans depend on this work to support themselves and their families. Waste picking also plays a major role in recycling and reducing waste in communities.

The South African Waste Pickers Association has thousands of members around the country, with many helping keep recyclable material out of landfills while creating an income for themselves.

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Residents weighed in on the warning

Social media users had plenty to say after the warning was shared online. This is what Mzansi wrote on The South Africa's page:

Khadija Osman wrote:

"It’s always residents urged to be wary of criminals and never criminals urged to be wary of consequences or the death penalty."

Nola Van Loggerenberg wrote:

"This country is deteriorating more and more by the day."

Leona Ford wrote:

"In our suburb, they've even started stealing the blue plastic covers on the water meters."

Charlton Adonis wrote:

"The criminals are getting smarter and SAPS dumber... politicians never discuss or debate about the death penalty with crime highest in the world...."

Cedric Johnson wrote:

"Get them locked up"

Hilda Van Biljon wrote:

"Don't trust anyone."

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Source: Briefly News