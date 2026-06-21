Civil society and economic analysts are raising serious concerns that the conditions building ahead of 30 June bear a worrying resemblance to July 2021

March and March has set 30 June as a deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, with anti-immigration protests growing more intense

President Ramaphosa has played down the risk and says security forces are on high alert, but experts and major labour unions are not convinced

People protesting in SA. Images: RODGER BOSCH / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is bracing for what could be a very tense 30 June 2026, and the warnings coming from civil society and analysts are getting harder to ignore. Reports published on 21 June 2026 showed growing concern that the conditions ahead of the planned nationwide shutdown are starting to look a lot like those that took place during the July 2021 riots.

The Bureau for Economic Research's Natasha Marrian said the similarities are striking. She warned that security forces may not be able to handle the threat if things escalate.

Anti-immigration protests have been intensifying for months, and March and March has set 30 June as the deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Why people are worried

The July 2021 unrest, which left more than 350 people dead and caused billions of rands in damage, also started as a social media campaign before spiralling out of control.

Analysts, including Siphumelele Zondi from the Durban University of Technology, have pointed out that the current anti-immigration movement is being driven by a heavy social media presence and is well organised and resourced.

Questions are being raised about who is funding the movement, including who is paying for flights, rallies, and buses to transport people to demonstrations across the country.

Political analyst Sandile Swana noted that there has never been solid evidence that South Africa is overrun by foreigners, and questioned what is really motivating the violence. He described the movement as having taken on a concerning ethnic character.

What the government is doing ahead of 30 June

President Ramaphosa has insisted government is on top of the situation and has warned protesters not to try to destabilise the country.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's inter-ministerial committee has put together a four-point plan covering border security, law enforcement, humanitarian support and international relations.

However, critics say the plan is short on detail about what happens in the immediate lead-up to 30 June.

South Africans worried about 30 June

Readers had a lot to say about what is happening on the report:

@Jane Perkins wrote:

"I think you need to look beyond South Africa's borders to find out who is funding this hate campaign. Follow the money."

@Thinker and Doer said:

"This situation is gravely concerning, and government seems happy to allow anger to be directed towards foreigners to divert attention from corruption and failure to deliver services."

@Andrew wrote:

"The security services are there to protect the public. I hope that both do their jobs properly."

@L Dennis wrote: "Why is there continued reference to July 2021? I totally agree there should have been better immigration policies."

@Tima Huntzrod said:

"It's always the same small group of troublemakers."

People protesting in SA. Images: RODGER BOSCH / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on the June 30 protests

Briefly News recently reported on Gayton McKenzie warning Patriotic Alliance members to stay away from the March and March June 30 protests.

recently reported on Gayton McKenzie warning Patriotic Alliance members to stay away from the March and March June 30 protests. The MK Party announced it would be joining March and March ahead of the June 30 deadline.

Hundreds of Zimbabweans living in South Africa also made a move that surprised many, gathering at their country's consulate in Cape Town for an eye-opening request.

Source: Briefly News