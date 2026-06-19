Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has weighed in on the upcoming planned national shutdown on 30 June 2026

The acting minister warned that there would be consequences for those who took the law into their own hands on the day

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the minister's comments about illegal immigration, sharing mixed reactions to them

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Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia warned that there would be consequences for those targeting foreign nationals. Image: @DOJCD_ZA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africans have shared mixed reactions to Professor Firoz Cachalia’s comments about demonstrations against illegal immigrants in the country.

The Acting Police Minister warned that the government would not tolerate vigilantism against undocumented foreign nationals in the country, saying that only the State had the authority to enforce immigration laws.

Professor Cachalia made the comments during a visit to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp on Friday, 19 June 2026. The Acting Minister was joined by Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, and Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza, as they assessed the facility's readiness to process more undocumented migrants ahead of the 30 June 2026 deadline.

What did Professor Cachalia say?

Speaking to the media at the centre, Professor Cachalia said that police had been instructed to arrest anyone who was involved in the intimidation, assault, or any other unlawful action that targeted foreign nationals.

“We are seeing very ugly incidents in the country where people take the law into their own hands and assault others, and even worse. It is unacceptable,” he said.

“Our message to police officers is that they must act under the law against those who are effectively breaking the law,” the Acting Minister said.

He added police were determined to deal with any criminality on 30 June, the deadline given to illegal immigrants to leave the country by March and March.

“Those who would indulge in this kind of action are themselves behaving like criminals. Our message is clear. There shouldn't be any ambiguity or confusion about it because there are people involved in these marches and protests who are not behaving correctly,” he added.

South Africans divided by Acting Minister’s comments

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Professor Cachalia’s comments, as some criticised him and others welcomed his statement.

Cphola Mcu Mcu said:

"Citizens also have the right to arrest suspected criminals, including those whom they suspect are in the country illegally, and to use necessary force during the process."

Khethi Mhlaba stated:

"It’s very clear that entering the country illegally is not a criminal activity, but chasing an illegal foreigner out of the country is a criminal offence."

Leocardo Forbay asked:

“But what do the people do if the State is unwilling to act? Secondly, it is the citizens who give the State its powers.”

Francis Jekemu added:

"Hatred won’t solve anything. As locals, please be creative like foreign nationals. You mustn’t be jealous or heartless. Remember that tables turn, and the person you despise today may be the one who bails you out tomorrow. No African is a foreigner in Africa. Let Africans unite. Kudos to the Minister."

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick claimed:

“There will be no need for people to stand up if the police are doing their work. But when corruption is the order of the day, people are left with no choice."

Suren Sewsunker said:

"But the state just woke up now when something is being done. Credit goes to March and March and Operation Dudula. Does the State know how a visa works, a visiting visa and a working visa? 32 years ago, if immigration worked and if there was proper border control, this would never have happened."

Chalo Mbathu added:

"Just say it straight, minister, that you won't allow the Zuma group of vigilantes to cause any commotion in the country. People don’t differentiate between citizens having the right to identify an illegal act and to make an arrest. Legal arrests are only done by legal authorities, not ordinary citizens, please."

Cyril Ramaphosa insists that South Africans aren't xenophobic

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the recent tensions in South Africa between locals and foreign nationals.

The president insisted that South Africans were not xenophobic, saying that they wanted to live together with other Africans in the country.

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's statement, sharing mixed reactions to his view on the actions of citizens.

Source: Briefly News