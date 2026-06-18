Gayton McKenzie has warned the Patriotic Alliance members not to join the June 30 March and March protests

The minister said the PA wants nothing to do with the movement, warning that "the state is going to act"

His comments come as tensions over illegal immigration grow leading up to the June 30 deadline

Gayton McKenzie warned PA members against joining March and March. Images: OJ Koloti and Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Gayton McKenzie has issued a stern warning to members of the Patriotic Alliance, telling them not to participate in the grassroots March and March anti-immigration protests that have gained momentum across South Africa.

In a video posted on X on Tuesday, 17 June 2026, McKenzie made it clear that any PA member who joins the planned 30 June demonstrations risks expulsion from the party.

“I don’t want to see a PA member at March and March,” McKenzie said in the video.

PA leader warns against March and March's continued demonstrations

The March and March campaign, associated with figures such as Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu, has continued to organise protests in KZN and Johannesburg, with the latest mass movement heLd in Mpumalanga.

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Despite hundreds of foreign nationals leaving SA, March and March supporters continue to call for the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals by their June 30 deadline.

He argued that progress was already being made regarding undocumented migrants.

“Illegal foreigners are leaving in buses, and Malawi is fighting to get its people back home. What more do they want?” McKenzie said.

McKenzie warns protesters against participating in protests

The minister also warned supporters not to get caught up in what he described as “hype” and urged them not to target foreign nationals.

“We want nothing to do with March to March,” he said.

McKenzie added that communities such as Eldorado Park and Ennerdale had not been affected by the protests and should not be dragged into the campaign.

One of the most controversial parts of McKenzie’s message was his warning about what could happen on 30 June.

He further stated he "knew what was coming because Ramaphosa is not scared of them.

“We are not scared of people with spears. On 30 June, the state is going to act," he announced

See video here:

McKenzie simmers down anti-illegal immigration stance

McKenzie’s latest remarks come after he recently denied accusations that he had softened his stance on illegal immigration since joining the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Speaking during Youth Day commemorations in Soweto, the PA leader insisted that his position had not changed.

“I have only become more responsible in how I pursue the issue of undocumented foreign nationals,” he said.

Before the 2024 general elections, McKenzie was one of the most prominent faces of the PA’s “Abahambe” campaign, which called for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Gayton McKenzie (right). Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

MKenzie joins Afrikaner 'day of the vow' celebration

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans on social media shared their thoughts on the historic Afrikaner 'Day of the Vow' event after Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, joined the celebrations. The event, Afrikaners at the Voortrekker Monument, was held in Pretoria on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.The day is significant to Afrikaners and traces its origins to the Battle of Blood River on 16 December 1838. Before the battle, 464 Voortrekkers made a vow to God that if they were spared from the thousands of Zulu warriors they faced, they would honour the day as a sacred occasion in remembrance of their deliverance.

Source: Briefly News