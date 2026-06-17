Gayton McKenzie has responded to allegations that he has softened his stance on illegal immigration since becoming a minister

The Patriotic Alliance leader was aggressively anti-illegal immigration, even confronting foreign nationals at the country's borders

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on McKenzie's comments, with many disagreeing with his statement

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Gayton McKenzie denied that he's softened his stance on illegal immigration, but South Africans don't agree. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Gayton McKenzie has denied that he has softened his stance on illegal immigrants in the country since he became a minister.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader, who was aggressively anti-illegal immigration, pushed the narrative of South Africans first, calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture even used to spearhead patrols at the border, where he often confronted foreign nationals who were crossing over into South Africa.

McKenzie denies that his stance has changed

Speaking on the sidelines of the Youth Day 50th anniversary commemoration event in Soweto on 16 June 2026, McKenzie denied that he softened his stance on illegal immigration.

The minister clarified that he had become more responsible since joining the Government of National Unity, saying he had adopted a more measured and mature approach.

“I am sitting at the table where decisions are being taken, and now you want me to still run around. Is that not madness? Do you want me to leave the Cabinet and scream ‘abahambe’?” he asked.

McKenzie addresses the upcoming planned shutdown

The PA leader also weighed in on the plans for a national shutdown on 30 June 2026. March and March, which have been leading demonstrations across the country, have given undocumented foreigners until the end of the month to leave the country.

The civic organisation has also called for a national shutdown on the day, as it is unhappy with the government’s response to the illegal immigration crisis. Speaking about the plans, McKenzie said that he was not opposed to the protests but was opposed to the use of violence on the day.

March and March wants all illegal immigrants to leave the country by 30 June 2026. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on McKenzie’s comments

Social media users shared their thoughts on McKenzie’s denial, saying that he had changed since becoming a minister.

David Segakweng said:

“The blue lights have gotten to him.”

Tebogo Tswai added:

“The only thing that got him into Parliament was ‘Abahambe’, not economic policy. But today, because of blue lights, he forgot all that, just like the ANC forgot about the purpose of the struggle.”

Sanele Dladla agreed:

“Blue lights changed him.”

Sol Obakeng asked:

“But what did they expect from him?”

Setlogolosa Mokati LeMmamoshibudi claimed:

“There is no difference between him and Malema. Both are changing colours.”

Bongi Sthole said:

“But people are always told that. The issue of foreigners is a campaign tool for politicians.”

Mckenzie clarifies his pro-ICE statements

Briefly News also reported in February 2026 that McKenzie clarified his recent statements about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

McKenzie came under scrutiny when he voiced support for the work of ICE in the United States and President Donald Trump's approach to illegal immigration.

South Africans were not convinced by his explanation, as some believed that he spoke because he had a personal motive.

Source: Briefly News