PA President Gayton McKenzie Defends Pro-ICE Statements, Gets Roasted
- The Patriotic Alliance president, Gayton McKenzie, has clarified his recent statements in which he supported the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency
- McKenzie came under scrutiny when he supported ICE and United States President Donald Trump's approach to illegal immigration in the country
- South Africans were not convinced by his explanation, as some believed that he spoke because he had a personal motive
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Patriotic Alliance (PA) president and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie defended his statements in which he expressed support for the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on 3 February 2026. He said that he spoke as the President of the PA and not a member of the cabinet.
According to IOL, McKenzie said that he did not speak on behalf of the government, especially on issues of border control, immigration, foreign policy, and the Department of Home Affairs. McKenzie said that his position on immigration remains unchanged as the President of the PA.
McKenzie doubles down on ICE statements
McKenzie reiterated the PA's stance on illegal immigrants: they must be deported in large numbers, and the borders must be strongly defended. He said that the party used "Abahambe" as a slogan before it entered government after the 2024 general elections, and it continues to say "Abahambe" today.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
What did McKenzie say?
McKenzie's comments came after ICE faced public outrage for its controversial practices. This included the death of four detainees in 2026. McKenzie also spoke after a South African was arrested and detained for various crimes in Minneapolis, where Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis resident, was killed by ICE agents. McKenzie said he agreed with Trump and slammed calls to boycott the World Cup.
Social media users discuss McKenzie's response
Netizens weighed in on McKenzie's stance, with some believing that he had personal motives for supporting Trump.
Done Rankin-Rowley said:
"It's called hedging your bets, or having your bread buttered on both sides."
Maryaan Walters said:
"He's greasing his chances of getting a USA visa for the World Cup."
Abdullah Davuds said:
"Maybe the PA members should move to America and join Trump in the White House."
Tshepo Rakale Wa Mothibedi said:
"Once you enter the cabinet, there's no such thing as speaking in your personal capacity. Government office isn't a costume you change when the heat is on."
Presidency distances itself from McKenzie's statements
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Presidency distanced itself from McKenzie's statements. The Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, spoke shortly after McKenzie's statements went viral.
Magwenya said that McKenzie did not speak in his capacity as a government minister. He added that the presidency is not obligated to comment on everything McKenzie said in his capacity as the President of the PA.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.