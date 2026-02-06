The Patriotic Alliance president, Gayton McKenzie, has clarified his recent statements in which he supported the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency

McKenzie came under scrutiny when he supported ICE and United States President Donald Trump's approach to illegal immigration in the country

South Africans were not convinced by his explanation, as some believed that he spoke because he had a personal motive

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Gayton McKenzie is not sorry for his pro-ICE statements. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Patriotic Alliance (PA) president and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie defended his statements in which he expressed support for the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on 3 February 2026. He said that he spoke as the President of the PA and not a member of the cabinet.

According to IOL, McKenzie said that he did not speak on behalf of the government, especially on issues of border control, immigration, foreign policy, and the Department of Home Affairs. McKenzie said that his position on immigration remains unchanged as the President of the PA.

McKenzie doubles down on ICE statements

McKenzie reiterated the PA's stance on illegal immigrants: they must be deported in large numbers, and the borders must be strongly defended. He said that the party used "Abahambe" as a slogan before it entered government after the 2024 general elections, and it continues to say "Abahambe" today.

What did McKenzie say?

McKenzie's comments came after ICE faced public outrage for its controversial practices. This included the death of four detainees in 2026. McKenzie also spoke after a South African was arrested and detained for various crimes in Minneapolis, where Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis resident, was killed by ICE agents. McKenzie said he agreed with Trump and slammed calls to boycott the World Cup.

ICE agents, which Gayton McKenzie supports. Image: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media users discuss McKenzie's response

Netizens weighed in on McKenzie's stance, with some believing that he had personal motives for supporting Trump.

Done Rankin-Rowley said:

"It's called hedging your bets, or having your bread buttered on both sides."

Maryaan Walters said:

"He's greasing his chances of getting a USA visa for the World Cup."

Abdullah Davuds said:

"Maybe the PA members should move to America and join Trump in the White House."

Tshepo Rakale Wa Mothibedi said:

"Once you enter the cabinet, there's no such thing as speaking in your personal capacity. Government office isn't a costume you change when the heat is on."

Presidency distances itself from McKenzie's statements

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Presidency distanced itself from McKenzie's statements. The Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, spoke shortly after McKenzie's statements went viral.

Magwenya said that McKenzie did not speak in his capacity as a government minister. He added that the presidency is not obligated to comment on everything McKenzie said in his capacity as the President of the PA.

Source: Briefly News