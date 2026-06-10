Authorities in Canada have charged a former Air Canada pilot over allegations he flew more than 900 flights with a forged captain’s license

The pilot allegedly operated major Boeing aircraft for years without the required Airline Transport Pilot License

The case has raised serious questions about aviation oversight after investigators uncovered irregularities in his licensing history

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A former Air Canada pilot has been charged in Ontario, Canada, after authorities alleged he flew more than 900 commercial flights using a forged captain’s license over a period of 17 years. Peel Regional Police in Ontario announced on 9 June 2026 that 59-year-old Geoffrey Wall of Barrie is facing seven criminal charges linked to fraud, forged documents and public mischief.

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 climbed smoothly into a cloudy sky shortly after taking off from the runway. Image: Air Canada

Source: Facebook

Investigators allege he acted as pilot in command on passenger flights without holding the required Airline Transport Pilot License. Authorities say Wall flew tens of thousands of passengers on Air Canada aircraft, including Boeing 767, 777 and 787 models, despite not being legally authorised to act as captain under Transport Canada regulations. He was reportedly licensed as a commercial pilot and qualified to serve as first officer, but not as pilot in command.

Police further allege that forged documentation was used to support his position, allowing him to operate in the role while receiving significant earnings over the years. Investigators in user @globeandmail's video estimate he earned approximately $2.9 million during his time in the position.

Investigation launched into retired pilot flight history

The investigation began after a Transport Canada review in 2025 identified irregularities in his licensing records, prompting a wider probe into his flight history. Wall had already retired from Air Canada in 2025 after 27 years with the airline. Air Canada has stated that the pilot was removed from active duty once concerns were discovered and that the matter was reported to authorities. The airline also said it audited its pilot group and found no additional violations.

The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to examine how the alleged fraud went undetected for years. The allegations have drawn strong public and institutional concern over aviation safety oversight, with officials stressing the importance of strict licensing controls in commercial aviation.

The iconic red maple leaf logos of Air Canada stood out prominently on the tails of two aircraft resting on the tarmac while another plane descended in the background. Image: Air Canada

Source: Facebook

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet blames the airline for not doing checks

Courtney Cordeiro commented:

“Surely he’s eligible for the license now with all that experience. 🤷‍♀️”

Appendix asked:

“Does this mean all passengers who rode that plane since 2009 can sue air Canada?”

Imo commented:

“900 flights wouldn’t that mean he is qualified?”

Ama asked:

“Did he land safely in his 17 years of flying?”

Rust777 wrote:

“leave the man alone, he is professional pilot now.”

bօʀɛDօʍ commented:

“I'm more embarrassed for the airline than for the pilot.”

Dei wrote:

“I am not lying to my full potential. 😌”

Cmn338 commented:

“27 years and all great flights, so what’s the problem now?”

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Source: Briefly News