A South African grandmother stole hearts online when her granddaughter posted a birthday video celebrating her turning 80

The gogo posed with dark sunglasses and a candle in her mouth, giving off the ultimate cool grandma energy

South Africans flooded the comments with birthday wishes and said the video reminded them of their own gogos

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Gogo on the left rocking shades. @barbara_thakanyane

Source: TikTok

A South African grandmother turned 80, and the internet absolutely loved every second of it. TikTok user @barbara_thakanyane posted a birthday video of her grandmother that quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of viewers who could not get enough of the stylish octogenarian.

The clip showed the birthday gogo seated behind a decorated cake, wearing dark sunglasses, a headscarf and a smart jacket. As if that was not cool enough, her granddaughter used a lighter to ignite a birthday candle held right between the grandmother's lips. The overlay text on the video said it all:

"POV: Your 80-year-old granny agrees to anything that has to do with content. My content creator granny turns 80. 🥹🤭😂💗 #coolgrandma #birthdaygirl #fyp"

A bond worth celebrating

What made the video so special was not just the gogo's swag. It was the clear joy between grandmother and grandchild, two generations fully in on the joke together. Rather than sitting on the sidelines, this gogo leaned right into the moment with zero hesitation.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praises vibey gogo

South Africans in the comments section on user @barbara_thakanyane's TikTok could not hold back their admiration:

Lulubelle wrote:

"She's just a girl. 🤍🎀"

Mendy Sikhafungana said:

"Bathong 80? She's 18. 😍 Happy birthday Gogo! 🤍🎈"

Sanda Mvulana commented:

"Yaaas gogo, you are really 'Ate-Y'. 🤏🤏❤️"

khutso Makhura shared:

"Not me smiling. Y'all are blessed to have her around tjo. I miss mine."

Mai Wheddon wrote:

"Happy birthday to the baddie herself. 😍🍾"

Gloria Senyolo said:

"Yes she's 'Atey' happy besday gogzen. 👌"

MELLY M added:

"Happy birthday, Glammy. 🥰🥰🥰"

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Source: Briefly News