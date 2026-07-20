Gogo Maweni finally gave fans a glimpse of her twin sons by revealing their faces in heartwarming family photos

The face reveal coincided with the twins' first birthday and a heartfelt tribute from their parents

Social media users couldn't stop talking about how adorable the boys looked, while others joked about the unusual matching outfits

Gogo Maweni and her family coordinated in matching Sompire outfits for the twins' first birthday.

Source: Instagram

Celebrity traditional healer and reality TV personality Gogo Maweni has finally introduced her twin sons to the public, leaving social media users melting over the precious family photos. Maweni, who is known for her appearances on reality TV and her outspoken personality, posed with her husband Sabelo Mgube and their little boys in coordinated fluffy outfits that quickly became a trending topic online.

Maweni celebrates twins' first birthday

Gogo Maweni didn't just reveal her sons' faces for the first time she also marked their first birthday with a touching message. Sharing the family portraits, the reality TV star described the twins as the

"greatest gifts"

she and her husband have ever received.

She reflected on a year filled with love, laughter and unforgettable milestones, adding that she hopes the boys grow into kind, compassionate men who will always stand by each other.

@mrsjsande commented:

"Happiest birthday to your precious twinzies🥰🥰🥳🥳🥳 they are so cute 💗"

@therealbrinnette added:

"Oooh man... They are soooo gorgeous Chomi ❤️❤️❤️"

See the whole birthday tribute in the Instagram post below:

Family photos steal the spotlight

Fans couldn't get enough of Gogo Maweni's adorable twin boys after their long-awaited face reveal.

Source: Instagram

The now-viral pictures were also shared on X, where users couldn't get enough of the twins' cute faces. The family wore matching textured outfits, with the little boys stealing the show as they smiled and posed alongside their parents.

Many fans were excited that Maweni finally decided to reveal her sons' faces after keeping them away from the public eye for months.

Mzansi falls in love with the twins

The comment section was flooded with compliments, with many people saying the twins were simply adorable.

Priscilla Thato commented:

"They’re soo cute 🥺🥺🥰🥰"

@Kutlwii added:

"OMG, they are so cute."

@Lebogang also shared:

"This is the cutest thing I've seen today ❤️.... Beautiful 🥰."

Lihle added:

"Cuteness overload, So adorable 🥰"

@Storm said:

"Wow they’re already standing, time flies"

Some fans joked about the outfits

Although most people focused on the twins, others couldn't resist joking about the matching outfits.

@Crimegoddess commented:

"The boys are very cute 🥰 but I don’t want talk about the outfit 🙈😂"

@Pearl joked:

"I want to see the Pajamas after a wash."

Despite the playful banter about the clothing, the overwhelming reaction was one of admiration for the happy family.

Their long-awaited public debut won hearts across Mzansi, with many praising their adorable smiles, saying the family portrait was one of the cutest celebrity moments to surface online this week.

Twins' outfits spark online backlash

Recently Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni's reveal of her twin sons' faces quickly turned into a fashion debate after she shared photos from their first birthday celebration.

While the milestone was meant to celebrate the boys, many social media users fixated on their matching Sompire outfits, arguing they were unsuitable for a first birthday. Although some defended the look, the unusual choice of clothing dominated the conversation.

Source: Briefly News