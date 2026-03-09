South African celebrities Gogo Maweni and Nadia Nakai were caught in an alleged lie recently

The ladies allegedly posted AI-generated Valentine's Day pics and had the timeline in a buzz

Controversial X blogger Musa Khawula posted their content, and it looked very similar to one another

Gogo Maweni and Nadia Nakai were allegedly caught in an AI Valentine’s Day lie. Nadia Nakai, Drmaweni

Social media strikes again! Weeks after the Valentine's Day content was done and dusted, two Mzansi celebs were outed for very similar pictures.

Did Nadia and Maweni use AI?

Reality TV star Gogo Maweni became a trending topic when controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula reshared her Instagram post from 25 February 2026. In the photo, Maweni is surrounded by white bouquets of roses, which spell out 'My love'.

Fans under Musa's post noticed one of the roses had the letter 'I' incorrectly placed. Others also noted the glitch in the letter 'E'.

Khawula also posted a side-by-side pic of the AI template that people can use to generate their own pictures.

"Weeks after celebrating 2026 Valentine's Day and countless congratulatory messages, we are learning that Dr Maweni's Valentine's Day photoshoot and accompanying bouquet of flowers were AI-generated."

In the same fashion, rapper Nadia Nakai was also called out, but her roses looked slightly different from Maweni's; the concept remained the same.

So the question remains: Did Nadia and Maweni use AI on their Valentine's Day posts? You be the judge:

SA rips into Nadia and Maweni

Mzansi had nothing to say about Gogo Maweni and Nadia Nakai’s alleged AI Valentine’s Day photos. Some people even joked about taking back their congratulatory messages from Nadia, as the photos made them assume that she had found a partner.

Others admitted that they were starting to feel jealous of Maweni and her husband.

@Bonny_Swarez

"Thank you for the truth...hai kuningi."

@Melo_Malebo asked:

"Is there anything real about her (Maweni) and her life? The pressure is too much."

@kgomotso_rsa stated:

"The pressure to flex for the streets is too much. Content has made people do the most outrageous things."

@Luhlelo22 joked:

"Maybe they all went to the same house for a photoshoot. Let's not judge them."

@XOCASE_99 said:

"Yoh, Nadia is sitting in the air moss. Shame."

@scorsesebabyyy stated:

"Social media has become a performance art; everyone just wants to show they are better than the next person."

@HulisaniNeswisw said:

"You guys put people under so much pressure. Our generation needs to heal because this is not good for anyone's mental health."

Nadia Nakai's Valentine's Day photoshoots left many fans confused. Image: Nadia Nakai

Will Nadia Nakai date a rapper again?

In a previous report from Briefly News, a video clip of Nadia Nakai shutting down the possibility of dating in the industry again has resurfaced after her recent interview with L-Tido.

Nadia has been linked to a lot of musicians in the country, even American rapper Vic Mensa, but she shut down any possibilities of doing that again. SA slammed the rapper following the release of the video, questioning if she still stands by her word.

