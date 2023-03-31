Izangoma Zodumo star Gogo Maweni responded to Gogo Skhotheni's explosive videos that fueled their feud

Maweni was caught on camera with The Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula claiming that Skhotheni's husband Monde also likes men

South African Twitter users didn't take the accusations lightly, blasting Maweni and Musa for interfering in other people's marriages

Twitter has been on fire since famous sangomas Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni beefed. The stars even made fun of each other's marriages during the fight.

Mzansi slammed Gogo Maweni after claiming Gogo Skhotheni's husband also likes men. Image: @dr_maweni and @gogo_skhotheni

The famous traditional healers are well-known for being controversial, especially regarding their lifestyle as sangomas. Maweni stunned Mzansi when she displayed her snakes, and Skhotheni had Mzansi side-eyeing her sangoma skills when a surgeon conned her out of R80 000 for a BBL.

If the Izangoma Zodumo stars aren't doing controversial things, they're at each other's throats on the timeline.

Gogo Maweni claims Gogo Skhotheni's husband, Monde, likes men and women

According to ZAlebs, the drama between Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni-Dlamini began when Gogo Maweni and her friends spilled the beans about what happened at the Ubungoma festival event.

Gogo Skhotheni, clearly upset by some of the unsavoury things said about her, particularly her child's hospitalisation, blasted Maweni in a viral video. Maweni appears to have seen Skhotheni's video and took jabs at her husband, Monde, in a clip shared by @MDNnewss in which Musa Khawula was also present.

Mzansi slams Gogo Maweni for outing Gogo Skhotheni's husband Monde

@EveMadumo shared:

"Gogo Maweni le Musa ba very toxic and vile hle. They are not good people."

@amukelani_02 posted:

"Maweni is trying too hard to be relevant. Inno and Musa? Bottom of the barrel!"

@TriciaSiko replied:

"What have we become? "

@Ketso28 commented:

"People's sexualities shouldn't even be a clap back. Outing people with the intention of shaming them shouldn't be a thing. Bohoooo."

@Mamosehla1 wrote:

"Gogo Maweni is toxic and vile, and the fact that she hangs with those two is a testament that she is just as bad as they are. She has no respect for herself and her ngoma gift."

@mpilom0 also said:

"News like these shouldn't be shocking anyone these days."

@_JayTee1_ added:

"Squad se toxic. It won't end well.'

Video of Gogo Maweni saying she can't wait to be an ancestor trends, sangoma wants to use her spiritual powers

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni's latest social media video had everyone in her comments section giving her the side eye. The sangoma said she couldn't wait to deal with her naysayers when she became an ancestor.

According to ZAlebs, Maweni is never shy about informing her online followers about what happens in her ndumba. This time, she disclosed in an Instagram video that she is looking forward to her death because there are some people she wants to confront spiritually.

People took to the comments section to call out Gogo Maweni's claims. Many people did not believe the reality star would be a powerful ancestor capable of destroying their lives, while others laughed at the sangoma's claims.

Source: Briefly News