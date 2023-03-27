Nota Baloyi tweeted that South African female celebrities are broke and live lavishly, thanks to their wealthy sugar daddies

Baloyi directed his heated post at gospel legend Winnie Mashaba, leaving many people confused

Mzansi was divided after seeing Nota's post, with some defending Winnie Mashaba and others agreeing with the star's controversial opinion

Nota Baloyi has resurfaced on his Twitter timeline, making disturbing claims about Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba's dating life.

Nota Baloyi has seemingly accused Winnie Mashaba of sleeping with rich men for money. Image: @lavidanota and @winnie_mashaba

Source: Instagram

In a tweet, the opinionated music executive included Mashaba on his list of "broke" female celebs he claimed date men for financial stability.

"Winnie Mashaba can’t afford a Ben10 in real life. Your female celebrities are all broke women. Every single one of them is a broke woman. What’s worse is that they don’t even have rich fathers, they date men with money thinking they’re dating someone’s rich father. Get a degree ho!"

Mzansi split about Nota's claims about South African female celebrities

What Nota said about Mzansi female celebs is nothing new. Many female stars have been accused of sleeping with businessmen to secure the bag.

According to ZAlebs, celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini, Thuli Phongolo, and Mihlali Ndamase have been linked to tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi. Edwin is well-known for lavishing female celebrities and influencers with luxury gifts and private jet rides.

Although all the juicy information about Mzansi female celebs' dating lives circulated on Twitter when Minnie and ex-husband Quinton Jones divorced, Nota's recent claims divided Mzansi people.

@mwelasebobo said:

"Nota is right, especially when influencers get jobs and degree holders are starving at home."

@taugheeda shared:

"Preach Nota."

@Glokk8081 posted:

"Not with Dr Winnie Mashaba. Relax, boi, use another example."

@21Daddy2 replied:

"Out of 11 official languages, you decide to spit facts."

@Inigo_za commented:

"Hayi Nota, it's never a good scene to see a black man attacking a black woman, especially publicly and unprovoked. If you felt Winnie was doing something ill, it would have been African to approach her privately and advise her, not this. Please withdraw the stones, comrade."

@amomi25459562 also said:

"This is a fact. South African women who have degrees aren't flashy. They live in their own apartments, and drive their own cars."

Mzansi confused if Nota Baloyi meant Winnie Mashaba or Winnie Ntshaba

While some Twitter users argued back and forth with Nota, other tweeps like @TGaleromelwe shared confused posts about whether Nota meant Winnie Mashaba, the Gospel Queen, or Winnie Ntshaba, the former Generations actress.

@SdonaG was adamant that Nota's wasn't directed at the Eloi hitmaker.

