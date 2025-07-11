Mama Joy Chauke celebrated her son, Kelvin Baloyi, on his birthday, and penned a heartfelt birthday note

The celebrated sports fan expressed her love and admiration for her baby boy, who is a proud member of the South African Police Services

Joy Chauke said she wishes that her son could be like KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Mama Joy celebrates her son

South African sports fan Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke was on cloud nine as she celebrated her son's birthday. One of Mama Joy's boys was recently recruited into the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Taking to X (Twitter), Mama Joy hailed her baby boy Kelvin Baloyi on his special day. Chauke penned a heartfelt birthday note to her baby boy, expressing her love and admiration for him.

Joy's message sparked chatter when she said she wishes that her son could be like KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

"Help me wish my son, Kelvin Baloyi, a happy birthday. May the good Lord protect you in doing your duties. I pray it is his heart's desire to do more than Mkhwanazi and make us proud. Happy birthday. Any advice to him as a police officer or as a Son of Mama Joy?"

Joy shared photos of Kelvin in uniform, taking his daughter out for lunch and another picture of him in casual clothing.

Mzansi suspicious over Joy's son

The reactions to Mama Joy's post were hilarious as people spoke about her son being in the police force.

@MotenegiMasilo said:

"Mkhwanazi was right, we need to investigate how your son got a police job while there are millions of youth who are looking for this job."

@MaNgcoboomuhle joked:

"Happy birthday to him, tell him I’m single."

@SizakeleMa43649 replied:

"This is a real policeman, I can tell by the way he dresses his uniform."

@PeterGreggor said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KELVIN. May you be blessed with many more. Thank you for protecting and looking after us."

@g_mapaya shared:

"Happy birthday, Kelvin. Our future Mkhwanazi."

@matlharisuggest stated:

"Before we wish him a happy birthday. We must decide if he's corrupt or not."

@JuiceTebogo said:

"He got a job because of your connections."

@TikiBoy_SA advised:

"Happy birthday to the police man. Advice: he must never take any "cold drink".

@SuperCool120950 advised:

"First, he must go to the gym, and second, he must look up to people like General Mkhwanazi."

@KhalangaSy82590 stated:

"Happy birthday to you, KHALANGA. God bless you with many more years, hip hip hooray."

