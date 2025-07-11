American rapper Cardi B recently showed love to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on her special day

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker penned a sweet message to her first born child as she turned a year older

Many netizens also flooded the comment section with birthday messages to the little princess

Cardi B's daughter Kutlure celebrated her 7th birthday. Image: @kulturekiari, @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

American controversial rapper Cardi B recently had many netizens in tears as she penned a sweet message to her first born daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on her special day as she marked yet another year around the sun.

In a X (formerly Twitter) post, the rapper who revealed the face of her third daughter with estranged husband Offset for the first time on social media, shared pictures of Kulture and a birthday message as she turned 7 on Thursday, 10 July 2025.

She wrote:

"On a plane to America to get on another plane to do my big one for this ONE...Happy Birthday to my beautiful, innocent, vibrant full of joy Kulture. She makes me sooo happy and yet sometimes her sweet face and voice makes me cry just because she’s the purest form of innocence and I made something so beautiful and special."

Netizens wish Cardi B's daughter a happy birthday

Shortly after the star who reportedly broke up with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, announced that it was her first born child's birthday on 10 July 2025, many netizens also flooded the comment section with celebratory messages for Kulture.

Here's what they had to say:

@OptimisticAda1 wrote:

"Omg she’s so beautiful happy birthday my baby Kulture."

@hailleysays said:

"Happy birthday, kulture! may god keep you blessed for another year!"

@big_orla commented:

"Nothing hits harder than watching your child grow up. Those moments are priceless. Enjoy every second of that birthday celebration!"

@DrOkpala responded:

"She looks like that old pic of you in the pic on the right, omg so cute! Happy birthday to her!"

@Mimi031023 replied:

"Happy Birthday Kulture. You shall use your enemies as a stepping stone to your greatness. You will live to make your parents more prouder. Cheers to Longevity."

@Lilcrotcheter stated:

"The hate from adults under this post is insane , shows how much human beings have lost their humanity. If you don't like the woman it's okay, but the child? C'mon na."

@YaGirlNunu shared:

"Wishing you the happiest birthday Kulture. Enjoy your day pretty girl!"

Cardi B wished her daughter Kulture a happy birthday. Image: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their 5th year in marriage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rappers Cardi B and Offset have been legally together for half a decade. The Bodak Yellow rapper reminded everyone on social media that she did not actually have a wedding.

Cardi B hinted that she now wanted to have her first wedding with Offset. Some internet trolls reminded Cardi B that Offset is a serial cheater. Cardi B's followers were divided as they reacted to her tweet about wanting a wedding. Cardi said she is ready for the big step with Offset.

Source: Briefly News