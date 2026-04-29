Popular beauty queen Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg trends as she enters Miss SA 2026

Van Rensburg previously entered the Miss World South Africa competition

South Africans on social media debated about Van Rensburg entering the Miss SA competition

Former Miss World SA Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg Competes for Miss SA 2026, SA is Stunned

Source: Instagram

Former Miss World South Africa Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg made headlines on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, when she entered the Miss South Africa 2026.

The Miss SA competition previously trended on social media when fan-favourite contestant Gizelle Venske didn't win the pageant.

Social media missology_queen shared on her TikTok account on Tuesday, 29 April 2026, that van Rensburg has entered the Miss SA 2026 competition.

"Former Miss World South Africa is competing for Miss South Africa 2026 once again. Someone explain?"

Social media users comment on Van Rensburg entering the pageant

Ndlovukazi responded:

"She competed under Miss World South Africa when Carol Bouwer still had the Miss World license. And that's where she won. Now she's competing for Miss SA, which is different from the one she won. But we're also in the dark regarding who has the license now."

I am Ndeshi 🌻 said:

"So if she wins, she becomes Miss South Africa only?"

User5620256 reacted:

"Miss South Africa lost its international pageant licenses in 2025. These licenses were subsequently acquired by different organisations. Miss World is now managed locally by Carol Bouwer through Carol Bouwer Productions. Miss Universe and Miss Supranational are now under African Beauty International, led by Bokang Montjane. As a result, in 2025, international representatives were no longer affiliated with the Miss South Africa Organisation."

M.L.S replied:

"No, she was not Miss South Africa. Remember, she competed at the Miss World South Africa competition because she couldn’t enter Miss South Africa because she was still young at that time, so now, since she has reached the age requirement, she decided to enter the competition."

_Rujaykoh♡🇿🇼🇩🇿 wrote:

"No, she wasn’t. There was a Miss World South Africa which was held last year, then Miss SA used to go to Miss Universe, but not anymore since last year."

💥🦾unje🐵👑 wrote:

"Ya'll are not understanding that Miss South Africa lost their Miss Universe license, they only have the Miss World license, so if she wins Miss SA 2026, she'll have to represent Miss World again this year."

Kat Motsima responded:

"No, she won't. We still don't know who has the Miss World license. If the Miss SA organization had the license, then Qhawe would be confirmed to compete at Miss World later this year. Also, she can't compete at Miss World twice."

Umzimbaukhathele said:

"And there is a difference between Miss World South Africa and Miss South Africa. She competed at Miss World South Africa before and won, and now she has entered Miss South Africa."

I am Ndeshi 🌻 replied:

"So Miss World South Africa and Miss South Africa are 2 different competitions?"

Former Miss World SA Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg Competes for Miss SA 2026, SA is Stunned

Source: Instagram

Miss SA finalist Luyanda Zuma reveals she was robbed of over R10 000

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actress Luyanda Zuma recently shared on social media that she was scammed.

Zuma, who recently secured a role on eTV's Isitha: The Enemy, also revealed the amount of money stolen from her.

The beauty queen previously trended on social media when she was placed second in the 2025 Miss SA competition.

Source: Briefly News