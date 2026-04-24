Talented actress Luyanda Zuma recently shared on social media that she was scammed

Zuma, who recently secured a role on eTV's Isitha: The Enemy, also revealed the amount of money stolen from her

The beauty queen previously trended on social media when she was placed second in the 2025 Miss SA competition

Miss SA Luyanda Zuma says she was robbed of over R10 000. Images: Melanin_Lelo

Source: Instagram

Shaka Ilembe and Isitha: The Enemy actress Luyanda Zuma stunned her fans over the weekend when she revealed that she was scammed out of R11 000.

Zuma previously made headlines when she responded to accusations of being a mean girl.

The beauty queen also trended on social media in 2025 when she reposted comments about being robbed in the Miss SA finalist competition.

Entertainment commentator Goodwill Thomo shared Zuma's Instagram Story on his Facebook page, where she revealed that she was scammed.

The actress wrote, “I got scammed R11,000 this morning.”

The Shaka Ilembe actress added that she couldn’t believe she didn’t see it coming, and called it "a clean scam".

Miss SA finalist and actress Luyanda Zuma says she was robbed R11 000. Image: Melanin_lelo

Source: Instagram

Luyanda Zuma joins Isitha: The Enemy

The show confirmed on its X account on Friday,, 24 April 2026, that Zuma has joined the cast of the eTV telenovela.

"This season is all about truth, consequences, and survival, where family and enemy blur. #IsithaTheEnemy Season 4 premieres on Monday, 27 April at 8:30 PM," said the show.

Zuma joins the telenovela with Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela, who has secured the role of Martha's aunt, Dorcas.

TVSA reports that Zuma has joined the season 4 cast as a young sangoma called Dabulamanzi.

The actress's character is a young, beautiful, and conflicted Ithwasa, who is caught between tradition and the life she dreams of.

Dabulamanzi is forced into a path she never chose and wrestles with loyalty, fear, and her own moral compass.

More actors join Isitha: The Enemy

Other actors joining the show include former Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza, who will play the role of Zikali "Mapholoba" Ngcobo.

Mxakaza's character is a former mayor-turned ruthless underworld kingpin, who is calm, strategic, and deadly.

Scandal! actor Bongani Gumede has also secured the role of Sam Gumede on the eTV telenovela.

Viewers of the show will realise that Sam is the long-lost younger brother of Solly Gumede, whom the family believed was dead.

"Having lived in exile in Tanzania during the apartheid era, Sam’s return is far from a warm reunion," reads the statement.

The stars will also be joined by Homecoming and Shaka Ilembe actor Mpilo Mbatha, who has secured the role of a medical student called OJ.

Mbatha's character is connected to Thenjiwe and is a compassionate medical student who is trying to escape his father’s dark legacy.

Former Shaka Ilembe star Calvin Tladi has also joined the popular telenovela as Kamavovo’s loyal sidekick in the sangoma world.

Miss SA's Luyanda Zuma shares she was scammed R11 000. Images: Melanin_Melo

Source: Instagram

Model and actress Luyanda Zuma opens up about landing a role on Shaka iLembe season 2

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Miss SA finalist and actress Luyanda Zuma joined the second season of Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe.

The rising star opens up about auditioning and landing the role of Shaka's love interest in the popular TV show.

South Africans look forward to the second season, which premieres on Sunday, 15 June on Mzansi Magic.

Source: Briefly News