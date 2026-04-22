Sithelo Shozi is engaged to her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzaishe James Magura, and photos of their engagement went viral

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged that the newly engaged couple is expecting their first child together

If the rumours are true, this would make Sithelo Shozi a mother of four, who now has three baby daddies

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Sithelo Shozi and her Zimbabwean fiancé are reportedly expecting. Image: Sithelo

Source: Instagram

South African DJ Sithelo Shozi has trended for her engagement to her Zimbabwean boyfriend.

While the focus remains on her love life, some people are discussing the alleged pregnancy rumours, and they have a lot to say.

Is Sithelo expecting?

While she confirmed the engagement news, she has remained mum on the pregnancy chatter. Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula took to X on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, to allege that Sithelo has a bun in the oven.

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"As Sithelo Shozi reveals that she's engaged to Kudzaishe James Magura, who is a fraudster and a scammer of Zimbabwean origin. We are also learning that Sithelo Shozi and Kudzaishe James Magura are with child," he wrote.

"This marks Sithelo Shozi's fourth child with her third baby daddy. Her first child is with Lord Phil Maseko, and her two other babies are with Andile Mpisane," he added.

It is essential to note that Musa often makes unfounded allegations that have often been challenged, so it's best to take the news with a grain of salt.

Confirming the engagement, Sithelo wrote: “…and suddenly I'm left-handed 💍”

Sithelo Shozi and her Zimbabwean fiancé are reportedly expecting. Image: Sithelo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Sithelo Shozi's pregnancy rumour

SA is taking notes from Sithelo Shozi's book. This is what some people had to say:

@great_lindo argued:

"She's the only unfocused baddie. The others have one thing in common: They never get pregnant by any of these men."

@great_lindo praised:

"A focused queen. Get pregnant by a rich guy and secure child support and maintenance for the next 18 years for each child. Sounds like a solid plan to me."

@poomeigh shared:

"Love it for her though, akamitheli ama dusties. She's standing on business about securing these lifetime bags."

@CrappyKing22 reacted:

"Her ratio is one baby to one baby daddy. She's smart, and she chooses baby daddies with good cash flow."

@SandraShinners1 stated:

"She doesn’t waste time; she wants her kids to have rich fathers."

@Brother_Bear07 joked:

"She’s getting bo ma 700 billion for her children's maintenance I am sure."

All about Sithelo's fiancé

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Sithelo Shozi's Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzaishe James Magura, proposed during her birthday vacation in Lake Como, Italy, fans did some digging.

The Masked Singer SA judge's fiancé is reportedly not new to controversy and previously had a brush with the law. Magura was released on R5,000 bail, but the status of his secret case is unknown at the time of publishing.

Entertainment blogs have also linked the businessman romantically in the past to several popular South African baddies, but that has not been confirmed.

Source: Briefly News