Sithelo Shozi recently got engaged after her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzaishe James Magura, proposed during her birthday vacation in Lake Como, Italy

The Masked Singer SA judge's fiancé is reportedly not new to controversy and previously had a brush with the law

Entertainment blogs have also linked the businessman romantically in the past to several popular South African baddies

Sithelo Shozi's Zimbabwean fiancé, Kudzaishe James Magura's history revisited after their engagement. Image: _sithelo

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, South Africans woke up to news that Sithelo Shozi was off the market after her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzaishe James Magura, got on one knee and proposed during a birthday vacation in Italy.

While the photos were initially leaked on social media, Sithelo Shozi eventually broke her silence on Instagram. She essentially confirmed that the viral images were not AI-generated or from a music video.

As some South Africans reacted to Sithelo Shozi’s engagement, some were curious about her Zimbabwean fiancé, prompting Briefly News to do some digging about him.

Who is Sithelo Shozi’s fiancé, Kudzaishe James Magura?

Sithelo Shozi’s Zimbabwean fiancé is no stranger to controversy and has had a brush with the law. In October 2020, Kudzaishe Jamescai Magura, then 41, was one of three individuals who appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of tax fraud.

Appearing separately, Magura, who served as a director at liquor distributor Siyabulela Trading Enterprise, was accused of submitting documents stating that the company was not operating or making any profit.

According to police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, police investigations revealed that Magura's company was trading and made a profit between 2012 and 2015. As a result, SARS allegedly suffered a loss of over R4.6 million for the tax return for the said period.

Magura was released on R5,000 bail, but the status of his case is unknown at the time of publishing.

While Magura’s private life has been kept under wraps, various entertainment blogs claim that he dated the likes of Faith Nketsi, Mihlali Ndamase and other South African baddies before proposing to Sithelo Shozi in Lake Como, Italy.

Sithelo Shozi got engaged in Italy. Image: _sithelo

Source: Instagram

SIU urged to probe MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee

In other news, Sithelo Shozi topped social media trending charts following the arrest of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Masked Singer SA judge, together with social media influencer Cyan Boujee and award-winning songstress MaWhoo, were linked to Lerutla, with netizens alleging that they had benefited from the proceeds of crime.

In light of the allegations, an X (Twitter) user @ISephara requested the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigate whether Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo had indeed benefited from the proceeds of crime as alleged online.

Price of Sithelo Shozi's ring revealed

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that the price of the diamond engagement ring that Sithelo Shozi's fiancé used to propose to her has been revealed.

This comes after Magura spoiled his wife-to-be with a stunning Tiffany & Co Four-Claw Oval Lab Grown Diamond Ring.

Source: Briefly News