South African-born doctor and biotech entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong has been named the wealthiest person in Los Angeles, with a net worth of $8.4 billion.

Patric grew up in Mzansi and graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) before moving abroad to build his business career

The news sparked a lively discussion online, with many users joking about the trend of local talent finding massive success after leaving the country

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Biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong was born and raised in South Africa before moving to North America. Image: @2oceansvibe

Source: Twitter

Patrick Soon-Shiong, a physician and biotechnology entrepreneur born in South Africa, has topped the list as the richest person in Los Angeles. According to recent data, his net worth has reached an estimated $8.4 billion, roughly R139.1 billion. He accumulated his wealth in North America through his pharmaceutical ventures and the creation of the cancer treatment drug Abraxane.

A report by Business Insider Africa has revealed that the billionaire obtained his medical qualifications from the University of the Witwatersrand. He was born in Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha. Due to the career restrictions he faced under the apartheid regime, he decided to relocate, first moving to Canada and eventually settling in the United States to advance his medical and

The entrepreneur established several prominent firms, notably VivoRx, APP Pharmaceuticals, and Abraxis BioScience. It was during his tenure leading these ventures that he developed Abraxane, a widely used drug in cancer therapy. Apart from his scientific accomplishments, Patrick has a major footprint in American media. He has been the owner and executive chairman of the Los Angeles Times since his firm purchased the major newspaper for close to $500 million.

Boosting healthcare in Mzansi

Despite building his empire in America, Patrick Soon-Shiong launched a R3-billion initiative in Mzansi by opening the Nant-SA vaccine manufacturing campus in Cape Town to produce advanced mRNA and T-cell vaccines locally. He also donated R100 million through his family foundation to fund biotechnology training for South Africans. Vuk'uzenzele notes that Patric also partnered with his alma mater, Wits University, to establish research centres focused on cancer, HIV, and tuberculosis therapy.

A pattern of global success abroad

Patric is one of several high-profile South Africans who have achieved global financial success after moving overseas. The most notable example is tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who similarly spent his early life in South Africa before relocating to North America. Much like Patrick, Elon scaled his business ventures internationally, ultimately becoming one of the wealthiest people on the planet through companies such as Tesla and SpaceX. This trend shows the importance of the global reach of professionals who began their journeys in local South African institutions.

Viewers expressed pride in his roots but urged him to consider investing more in opportunities back home. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

Mzansi discusses the trend of leaving the country

The article, shared on the Business Insider Facebook account on 10 June 2026, started a massive online debate. Many shared lighthearted jokes, pointing out that moving away from Mzansi appears to be a recipe for financial success. They said both Patrick and Elon were proof.

User @Aluta Zitha added:

"In 2022, he built a vaccine plant in South Africa."

User @Roderick Buntting shared:

"SA exports talent to countries that will take a chance on good ideas."

User @Albird Burger added:

"Brilliant! Proud of the Saffas, first Elon, now him, well done."

User @Matome Dee Mac Bapedi commented:

"He was born in Port Elizabeth, but his parents are from Asia, Guangdong Province, China. He is a Wits graduate."

User @Naeem Dawood joked:

"So that's the method? Born in SA and then moved to the USA to become a billionaire."

User @SQUAT Master said

"Leaving South Africa seems to be the key to success."

3 Brief news articles about wealth

A billionaire's daughter living in the UK had social media buzzing by sharing that she didn't have to work a day in her life, and that she aspired to marry an equally rich man, and live happily.

A wealthy 73-year-old man from England asked one of his younger staff members to help him create a Tinder profile, hoping to find a woman to marry and give him an heir.

A rich woman from Gqeberha bragged about her fully paid house while going to her estate entrance to open for renovators who had come to do some work

Source: Briefly News