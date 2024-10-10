A lady from Gqeberha left the online community in stitches after sharing a video boasting about her fully paid house and home renovations

Those who are familiar with her content know that the woman publicly flaunts her hard-earned assets on her TikTok account

Social media users cracked up after seeing the post and took time to share how much the lady was a motivation to them

Babes Wamachankura, famous for selling Forever Living products, shared a video of herself walking to open her estate gate for home renovators.

The video was shared on her TikTok account under the user handle @chwayitaxwayi and attracted 362K views, 21K likes and almost 1K comments.

The lady flexes her wealth

In the video, Babes Wamachankura shares that when a person has a fully paid house and is busy with home renovations, they can go anywhere. Referring to herself in the third person, she added:

"You woke up and bathed and rocked your Shein dress, and you're going to open the gate for your employees who are coming to put tiles while others are doing more work. You have not taken a loan because you work for yourself."

SA peeps comment on the funny video

Those familiar with the lady's amusing content could not contain their laughter as she spoke the truth about her assets and comfort. Social media users took to the feed to share how much of an inspiration she was to them, while others shared jokes.

User @Palesa_Sibongwana commented:

"Yoh, this is motivation now; I wanna join Forever."

User @Oudee added:

"Sana, I’d love this type of life for myself 😩♥️♥️."

User @Lettie Q shared:

"They can never make me hate you. 😂😂❤️❤️."

User @Mafu said:

"The walk of a rich Auntie 👌."

User @fineboy joked:

"It’s giving two pots system."

User @Phanzoza added:

"Very inspiring 👌💓."

