A gent shared pictures of his one-roomed home in Facebook groups, and trollers made jokes about it

The oke lives as a bachelor who is starting life on his own, living in a rental home away from family

Many social media users motivated the guy after others shared untasteful comments on his crib

A man was praised for proudly showing off his one-room home. Image: @McSavageS

Source: Facebook

A 21-year-old guy had Mzansi peeps defending him from negative people after Facebook users laughed at his one-roomed home post.

After sharing the post on his Facebook account, using the user handle @McSavageS, the young man received 1.9K likes and 188 comments.

The man proudly shows off his crib

Following many posts from people showing the homes they live in. The gent shared three pictures of his one-room house.

One picture shows his bedroom side, the other shows his kitchen with some of his food on the floor, and the other shows his toiletries on the floor as he has no pedestals.

He captured his post:

"21 years old Me Vs My Rented Space 🫶🏿❤️."

See the post below:

Mzansi peeps defend the gent from bullies

The video attracted mixed reviews. Some laughed at the guy's effort, while others comforted and motivated him to keep pushing and not give up.

User @Ēlectro's Interïor Tōuch said:

"Smiles; it's not easy, bro! Proud of you champ. Keep going regardless."

User @Nondumiso Zama commented:

"We all start from somewhere...... may God give u strength to build more under your name🥰."

User @Khulisile Mxhwali added:

"Never mind the negative comments. At your age, they were still living with their parents. Keep pushing 💪💪💪."

User @Montana Black Coffee KaMatshane noted:

"Don't allow comments to discourage you my son."

User @Olwethu Dywili said:

"You're responsible I like that🤝 it's very rare to see a young man like you staying alone.... they only know what to wear, or drink for, weekend enkulu."

User @Ethel Tsakani Shibambu detailed:

"A year from now you would have transformed your place. I love the fact that you’ve started … there’s no go back."

SA babe shows off her cute one-roomed home

In another Briefly News article, a young lady got Mzansi peeps ready to visit her after showing off her cute one-roomed crib.

The hun had a neatly tucked bed draped in white linen, a wardrobe, a TV, a fridge, and other items.

