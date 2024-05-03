Are Tonesa Welch and Terry still together? Their current love status

BMF is a crime TV series that tells the story of Detroit’s money laundering and drug trafficking organization, the Black Mafia Family. But beyond the group’s illegal activities, the show features a love story between Terry Flenory, BMF’s co-founder, and Tonesa Welch. The power couple experienced a significant blow after they were sentenced to prison. So, are Tonesa Welch and Terry still together?

Terry Flenory having a good time (L). Tonesa Welch at the 2021 Essence Festival of Culture (R). Photo: @southwest263 on Instagram, Paras Griffin via Getty Images (modified by author)

On the Starz BMF series, Terry Flenory’s girlfriend, Markisha Taylor, is based on Tonesa and played by renowned actress Alani Nicole.

The couple’s love story has kept viewers glued to the screen, curious to see if their relationship survived the storm. This article highlights exciting details of Tonesa Welch and Terry’s relationship.

Terry Lee Flenory’s profile summary

Full name Terry Lee Flenory Famous as Southwest Tee Gender Gender Date of birth 10 January 1970 Age 54 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 100 kg (220 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Charles and Lucille Flenory Siblings 2 Profession Businessman and music executive Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram

How old is Terry Lee Flenory?

Southwest Tee (aged 54 as of 2024) was born on 10 January 1970 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. His father, Charles Flenory, was a carpenter and music artist widely recognized for composing the Campbell Brothers' hit song Jump for Joy.

Nicole Flenory, Terry Flenory and Lucille Flenory (L-R) at the BMF Season 2 exclusive Detroit screening in 2022. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Terry’s mother markets and sells Building More Families (BMF) branded merchandise, including accessories and apparel. He was raised alongside his two siblings, Demetrius Edward (Big Meech) and Nicole Flenory.

Their poor living standards forced the brothers to start selling drugs in high school and eventually forming BMF. In an interview with All-Hip-Hop, Big Meech once revealed why they chose this life of crime:

We had 30 days to come up with $7,500, or we would be put out in the street. My brother and I had to find a way to make some fast money, so we hit the streets and came up without having to rob and kill someone. It was supply and demand, simple as that.

Are Tonesa Welch and Terry still together?

According to The Cinemaholic, Welch and Southwest Tee are no longer together. Their relationship allegedly ended after both were convicted on money laundering charges. However, the exact reason behind the duo’s breakup remains a mystery.

How did Terry and Tonesa Welch meet?

To understand why the series refers to the pair as a power couple, it is vital to know the circumstances in which their relationship began. In the show, the BMF brothers get along with Markisha’s husband, Harold, a drug dealer.

Tonesa Welch at the SiriusXM Studios in 2023. Photo: Santiago Felipe

But when she sees Terry, Markisha perceives him as a responsible man. She stops an altercation between Southwest Tee and Kwame. This formed the basis of their friendship, and they started dating in 1995.

To date Flenory, Welch had to end things with Harold. The couple made their relationship public in 1998, and Tonesa slowly adopted the title of first lady of BMF.

Terry and Tonesa Welch’s relationship

In an interview with VladTV, Tonesa briefly discussed her relationship with Southwest Tee. She shared:

He was coming back and forth in my life. I trusted him, and he had my back. I would tell him everything I was doing and how I was getting things done. He was always there and was supportive. He was like my friend. He was my homie; he was just like my best friend. At first, nothing was going on between us until 1995. We hung out daily, and even when we were out of town together, we did many things.

Who is Terry’s baby mama on BMF?

Actress Sydney Mitchell portrays LaWanda Roosevelt as the mother of Southwest Tee’s son, Terry Flenory Jr. The businessman reportedly prefers to keep details about his son out of the limelight.

What happened to Tonesa Welch?

After being found guilty of money laundering, Welch was sentenced to 57 months in prison. She once narrated how her prison experience was life-changing to HipHopDX, saying:

I am happy I went to prison. Once I woke up, all the substances came pouring out of my body, and I came to reality. I realized that this is not the life. This cannot be it, and this is not my life. I am better than this.

Tonesa at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in 2024 (L). The activist during an interview at a radio station (R). Photo: John Salangsang via Getty Images, @firstladytonesa on Instagram (modified by author)

Welch was released in 2012 and is now a motivational speaker and activist. She is the founder of a non-profit organization called Sylent Heat.

Is Terry Flenory still alive?

Southwest Tee is currently under home confinement. He was released on 5 May 2020 before serving his full term due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in American Prisons. The businessman was allegedly shot in 2021 but survived the attack.

Are Tonesa Welch and Terry still together? Various sources report that the pair is no longer romantically involved. The duo's relationship purportedly hit the rocks after their imprisonment. However, the cause of their separation has yet to earn a public mention.

