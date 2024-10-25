Tbo Touch recently hung out with Akon and Burna Boy during a tour in Los Angeles

The trio posed for a photo and had fans geeked at Touch's business moves and work ethic

Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed and instead trolled the men by bringing up the Diddy allegations

Tbo Touch toured Los Angeles with Akon and Burna Boy. Images: Harry Durrant/Getty Images, Instagram/ tbotouch, Prince Williams/WireImage

Tbo Touch appears to have something huge planned after hooking up with Akon and Burna Boy in Los Angeles.

Tbo Touch poses with Akon and Burna Boy

Radio personality, Tbo Touch, is making all the right moves and recently hosted two African greats for a tour.

Taking to his Instagram page, the media mogul shared a photo with Akon and Burna Boy during their tour in Los Angeles, and was enthusiastic about what they had planned:

"The African takeover coming live from Los Angeles. Two-night sold-out concert. Whoever thought? I’m happy to witness this chapter of history."

This comes after Touch hosted The Replenishment Concert, and it seems that he has even more tricks up his sleeve:

Mzansi weighs in on Tbo Touch's picture

Netizens showed love to Tbo Touch and admired his work ethic:

waynemmiller was impressed:

"The hardest working, most talented brother of mine! Respect."

mslee_lebenya said:

"Yes, sir. So much respect. What a time to be alive."

kingdeekay_makgoba praised Tbo Touch:

"Mr world connector, @tbotouch. You are such an inspiration, brother."

uze_lize wrote:

"Touch, you should teach me how to pray, man. God has been splashing his love all over you. Stay blessed."

Meanwhile, others dragged him and brought up the Diddy drama:

biccapital said:

"I don't know, hey; something is offish here. Something after party(ish)."

KG_ZA2024 wrote:

"Thabo is the biggest groupie that I know."

Mlimo_Insider teased:

"I hope there won't be any baby oil situation happening."

Msamid6 posted:

"I will never look at Burna the same after Diddy."

Tbo Touch speaks about Fired FM

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tbo Touch addressing his failed business venture with DJ Fresh, DJ Sbu and Robert Marawa.

The men were meant to launch a radio station called Fired FM, but their plans failed after one of them decided to pursue other opportunities.

