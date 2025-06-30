A spirited elder's pre-match preparations became a delightful online sensation, warming many hearts

The charming video of a grandmother jogging energetically around her yard was uploaded on TikTok, showcasing her commitment to an upcoming sports event

Her vibrant energy and amusing dedication prompted widespread cheer and humorous comments from many social media users

A proud granddaughter shared a video of her granny getting herself ready for an upcoming soccer match.

Source: TikTok

A delightful spectacle of a grandmother's spirited preparation for a soccer match charmed internet users online.

The lively clip was shared by her granddaughter, TikTok user @jacinta_mangobesezuma, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from entertained viewers.

The amusing video features a lively gogo energetically jogging around her yard, getting ready for a soccer match scheduled for the next day. Her granddaughter, who filmed the humorous scene, explained in the caption that her grandmother had initially forgotten about the upcoming game.

However, upon remembering, she quickly sprang into action, embarking on her solo training session with remarkable passion and determination. She ran around the house wearing a dress and a head doek, and slide-ons while @jacinta_mangobesezuma filmed the cute action.

In the comments, the granddaughter shared that gogo was told after the match that it wasn't the next day, which meant she trained for nothing, and disappointed the elderly woman.

Social media users loved gogo's determination, asking which position she played in the team.

Source: TikTok

SA cheers for gogo

The clip generated 425K views, 63K likes, and 2.4K comments from social media users who loved the whole scene. Many users were highly amused by gogo's infectious energy and her workout plan. Some joked about her potential need for a good massage after the match, while others suggested that elderly individuals should be encouraged to stay active and participate in sports. Others teased the granny, saying that after her performance the next day, she might get an offer from Kaizer Chiefs.

User @nokuthulamsane8 said:

"I’m not one to ask strangers for favours, but pls attend the match and post it, ngikucela ngenhliziyo yami yonke (I'm asking with all my heart)😂."

User @Sibusiso Maseti shared:

"Don't let Kaizer Chiefs see this, they might just sign her 😂."

User @Sara Bellum added:

"The queen is not making any eye contact, she’s focused 😭."

User @ChefZandie commented:

"🤣 Gogo is planning in her mind how to win. She is so deep in her thoughts 😩."

User @Nzimase shared:

"Gogo is a defender yambona nje akayhleki into engahlekisi (she can't stand sillyness)😂😂😂😂please show us the game."

User @Donda said:

"I was driving to the shop and passed indawo ogogo bejima (a place where grannies were in training). I had to buy them a 6-pack of Powerade ngadlula ngabanikeza ngabahlekani (I gave it to them and laughed at them)🥰. You're so blessed, mama, some of us have lost ours."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News