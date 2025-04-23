A hilarious gogo went viral for shouting at a character while watching her favourite telenovela, on TV

The video shared on TikTok, showed her getting up mid-scene, shouting, and yelling at the mean woman on screen

Mzansi peeps were howling with laughter, saying gogo reminded them of their grannies, who do the same when watching their favouriteTV dramas

A cute gogo shouted at a mean telenovela character while watching TV. Image: @mpilothelittlebunny2

Some TV shows bring out real emotions, especially in the older generation. One gogo took things to the next level with her reaction, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

Her viral clip was shared by TikTok user @mpilothelittlebunny2, attracting 829K views, 59K likes, and 5.2K comments from social media users who enjoyed watching it.

Gogo confronts the TV soapie villain

The clip starts with gogo paying close attention to the TV screen, watching an Indian telenovela that is translated into Zulu. After the mean woman speaks, she confronts her, telling her she is the wrong one, while pointing at her. Upset, she yells at her, calling her the devil, and saying she will regret her actions, unaware that she is being filmed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the granny

Social media users loved gogo's dramatic outburst, flooding the comment section with their amusement. Many were reminded of their gogos and family members who get emotionally attached to TV shows, saying they were no match for the granny. Some jokingly said the family should get a screen protector for their TV. Others asked for another video when the villain would be caught, wanting to see how she'd react.

Mzansi peeps loved how a gogo reacted to a scene she did not like while watching TV. Image: m-imagephotography

User @ashleyminnaar408 added:

"Gogo is a sensitive viewer mos😂😂."

User @Kaylin Swanepoel commented:

"It’s just so funny because my Ouma was really upset that my sister and I were glued to the TV screen, now look at all the grannies and grandpas 🤣 stuck to the zeeworld screen 📺."

User @Thando Madlala

"This reminds me of my gran when wrestling used to play on ETV on Sundays 😂😂she would come out of the lounge tired from fighting Ray Mastiri

User @Sasha commented:

"I miss living with my grandparents. These shows were /are low-key my obsession because of them. I might just go visit them for a week 😂."

User @Raising Rainbow shared:

"Our aunty doesn’t know English so she watches these shows but makes up the story…she’ll tell you what is happening but when you watch it’s not what she’s saying 😂."

User @Mystery T said:

"😂 This can't be the last video. We need to see her once the villain is exposed! 😭."

