Tamara Kassienath, a 27-year-old single mother from Heidelberg in Gauteng, has been missing from her home on Strydom Street since 15 May 2026

Before she disappeared, Tamara had returned home with strangling-like marks and bruises after being in an abusive relationship

Reaction Unit South Africa shared her details, asking anyone with information to contact their operations centre urgently

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Tamara Kassienath, a single mother who is missing. Images: @ReactionUnitSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

A Gauteng community is on high alert after a young single mother went missing under deeply concerning circumstances. Reaction Unit South Africa, a KwaZulu-Natal-based emergency response organisation, shared the details of 27-year-old Tamara Kassienath on 2 June 2026, urging anyone with information to come forward. Tamara was last seen at her home on Strydom Street in Heidelberg, Gauteng, on 15 May 2026 and has not been seen since.

What makes her disappearance even more alarming is what happened before she went missing. According to information provided to RUSA by her family, Tamara had recently been in an abusive relationship and came home with visible strangling-like marks and bruises on her body.

She took the step of opening a criminal case against her ex-partner at Heidelberg SAPS in Gauteng under reference number 232/01/2026. Her 4-year-old son is not missing and is safe, but her family fears for her life.

Who is Tamara?

Tamara is described as small in build with long black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her back and another on her wrist. She was 27 years old at the time of her disappearance and is a mother to a young boy who is now without his mum.

SAPS has confirmed that there is no waiting period to report a missing person in South Africa. Anyone with information about Tamara's whereabouts is urged to contact the RUSA Operations Centre on 0861234333 or report to the nearest police station immediately.

Read the full details below:

Mzansi saddened by missing Gauteng mother

South Africans were deeply worried and shared their thoughts and prayers on the Facebook page:

@Bruce Hamilton Peters advised:

"Ladies, it would be good if your loved ones can have your location in emergencies, especially if you are in a situation like this. I suggest a bag or wallet tracker. Can get them online. Just my 2 cents."

@Shalia Indurjith asked:

"Please let us know if there's a search party or anything we can do to help."

@Priya Pillay demanded:

"Take the ex-partner for questioning."

@Suresh Meghoo wrote:

"Praying for her safe return. She did the right thing by reporting the abuse; now the police will have somewhere to start in their investigations."

@Rodger Reddy said:

"Pray for her safety, single mothers must think twice before getting into relationships, trust is something you don't compromise with."

People's thoughts and prayers on a Facebook post. Images: @ReactionUnitSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News