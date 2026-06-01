A Gauteng lawyer accused of serious offences involving a minor has applied for the case against him to be dismissed after the State closed its case in the Johannesburg High Court

Carel Schoeman, who faces multiple charges including rape and child trafficking, has pleaded not guilty to all charges

The case has been postponed to later on in the week, where the court is expected to make its final ruling

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Carel Schoeman seeks to have his case thrown out at the Gauteng High Court. Images: Boksburg Advertiser and Chris Ryan/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG - A Gauteng lawyer accused of raping and 'purchasing' a 13-year-old has applied for the case against him to be dismissed after the State closed its case in the Johannesburg High Court.

According to News 24, Carel Schoeman appeared in court on Monday, 1 June 2026, where his legal team brought a Section 174 application for discharge, arguing that the evidence presented was insufficient for him to be called to answer. The matter has been postponed to Wednesday, 3 June 2026 for further argument.

What is Schoeman accused of?

Schoeman is standing trial alongside a co-accused woman, the mother of the complainant, who allegedly played a role in the exploitation of her two daughters, who were aged 11 and 13 at the time of the alleged offences.

The charges relate to alleged incidents that occurred between mid-2022 and early 2023 in various parts of Gauteng, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, including Boksburg, Heidelberg, Brakpan, Springs, Villiers, Amanzimtoti and Ramsgate.

Schoeman faces 26 charges, including rape, sexual offences involving a minor, child trafficking, and related offences. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to the State, the case involves allegations that Schoeman made financial payments linked to arrangements involving the 13-year-old complainant. The accused disputes this version of events.

See post about the case here:

Schoeman denies all charges

In his plea explanation, Schoeman told the court that he believed the complainant was 19 years old at the time, stating that he had encountered an online profile in October 2022 which indicated she was an adult.

His legal representative, advocate Sita Kolbe SC, argued that the State has not presented sufficient evidence on key aspects of the charges and that there is no proof that Schoeman knew the complainant was underage.

During proceedings, former investigating officer Captain Veronica Banks testified regarding the verification of the complainant’s age, stating that a birth certificate and confirmation from the mother were used to establish it.

The court will decide on Wednesday whether Schoeman’s discharge application will succeed or whether the trial will proceed.

Man arrested for raping and killing a 7-year-old girl

Previously, Briefly News reported that a 21-year-old was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in Charl Cilliers on Sunday, 8 March 2026. According to police, officers received a complaint about a missing child and immediately activated South African Police Service units to search for the girl. Private security officers, farmers and members of the local Community Policing Forum joined the operation. During the search, teams discovered the child’s clothes dumped near a mealie field.

Source: Briefly News