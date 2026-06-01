A viral video showing a confrontation involving a cash-in-transit security guard has sparked intense debate online

In the clip, a man questions the guard’s origins and demands identification during a roadside dispute

Public reaction has been sharply divided, amid heightened vigilance over immigration issues leading up to June 30

Viral confrontation video sparks xenophobia debate. Image: @djlooksa/X and Brothers91

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A video circulating widely on social media has sparked heated debate in South Africa over rising xenophobic tensions linked to ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests building toward a June 30 deadline.

The clip, which went viral on 1 June 2026, appears to show a confrontation between a security guard employed by a cash-in-transit (CIT) company and another man during what is believed to have started as a dispute over a road incident.

Clip sparks xenophobia claims online

In the footage, the two men are seen arguing in isiZulu. The situation escalates when the other man repeatedly questions the guard’s origin, seemingly suggesting he may be foreign based on his speech patterns. He also demands to see the guard’s identification document, despite no visible indication that he has any official authority to do so.

The exchange has drawn mixed reactions online, with some users framing the confrontation as heightened public vigilance amid concerns about undocumented migration and competition for jobs. Others have condemned the interaction as xenophobic profiling and a dangerous escalation of suspicion directed at people based on language and appearance.

The video also caught the attention of award-winning singer Makhadzi, who initially reshared it on social media. In her post, she expressed concern that Venda-speaking South Africans could be mistakenly targeted or profiled as foreigners because of how they speak isiZulu. She later deleted the post and issued an apology, saying she had not intended to inflame tensions.

See the trending video here:

The incident comes as online discourse intensifies around immigration enforcement and community-led actions ahead of the planned June 30 demonstrations, with growing concern that misinformation and ethnic profiling could further strain already fragile social relations.

Social media reacts to the viral clip

@MthethwaHQ said:

"This is pure tribalism, and it’s embarrassing in 2026. A Venda South African questioned and asked for ID simply because he doesn’t speak Zulu fluently?"

@SbiOnage debated:

·"I'm a Zulu residing in Bloemfontein. If the community asked that I produce my ID, I would do it without getting offended."

@MotsatsiRo wrote:

"These people who go around asking other people for IDs, who is asking for theirs? Who verified them as the actual South Africans?"

@errolbsk stated:

"How do you think they were supposed to verify his nationality? They did well."

@asandakhanyile_commented:

"You'd find that these are non-Zulu people going around asking people to speak isiZulu. Jozi is weird, I won't lie."

Road rage incident. Image: Tom Metorn

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwean woman shares her experience in SA

A Zimbabwean young lady living in South Africa dove into the complexities of being a foreigner who grew up in South Africa because she does not feel like she can "go home." As part of the Zimbabwean diaspora, she feels a sense of belonging in South Africa. While she understands the reason behind the growing animosity against illegal immigrants, the reality is that getting rid of all immigrants would not solve the problems most South Africans are worried about. She also emphasised that being raised in SA means this is the place she feels most at home.

Source: Briefly News